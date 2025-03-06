South Africa: Postbank Urged to Remain Vigilant in Card-Issuing Process

press release

The Portfolio Committee on Social Development has urged the Postbank to remain vigilant as panic persists amongst beneficiaries who are still waiting for the new Postbank black cards. This comes as the deadline approaches to replace the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) gold card with the Postbank black card by 20 March 2025.

The Department of Communications and Digital Technologies and Postbank briefed the committee yesterday on the progress made in implementing interventions to address problems in the card replacement process. Grant beneficiaries must migrate from the gold cards to the black cards before the deadline.

In its submission to the committee, the Postbank said it has partnered with retailers such as Pick n Pay, Boxer and Shoprite to be distribution points at 1 554 sites across the country.

Postbank CEO, Ms Nikki Mbengashe, told the committee that as of 28 February 2025, Postbank issued 880 000 cards to beneficiaries. "We started in September last year and we have issued in total 880 000 cards. This means 536 000 cards were issued over five months and in 12 days 334 000 cards were issued," said Ms Mbengashe.

Ms Mbengashe said on 20 March the yellow cards will stop working but Postbank will continue to issue black cards until 30 June 2025. "Whether you have your yellow card or your black card, your money will go into your account. Whether you were able to register for a cardless solution or not, you will still get your money," she said.

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Social Development, Ms Bridget Masango, welcomed Postbank's progress in issuing the cards. "We urge Postbank to remain vigilant, as panic persists on the ground with some of the black cards that have been issued not working and some sites still experiencing operational glitches," she said.

Ms Masango welcomed the undertaking by the department and Postbank to ensure that no beneficiaries will be without their grant come 20 March 2025.

Faith Ndenze