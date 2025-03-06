Liberia: University of Liberia Revokes Dorr Cooper's Degree

Monrovia — The University of Liberia (UL) has declared Commerce Inspector General Dorr Cooper persona non grata, barring him from attending the institution after an internal investigation found him guilty of academic fraud.

Speaking on the OK Morning Rush program, UL Vice President for Relations Norris Tweh disclosed that Cooper falsely claimed to be both a student and a graduate of the university. Tweh emphasized that the decision was made following a thorough probe that confirmed Cooper was never enrolled at UL.

The investigation, conducted by a special committee, found that Cooper allegedly paid $10,000 to university staff to fraudulently obtain an undergraduate degree in Public Administration. The committee's report further revealed that Cooper impersonated a deceased student to secure academic credentials.

The scandal came to light ahead of the September 10, 2024, commencement ceremony at the Alexander Romeo Horton College of Business and Public Administration, prompting UL authorities to launch an inquiry into Cooper's academic background.

Public Outcry and Political Fallout

Cooper's academic history has long been a subject of debate. While some residents of Nimba County insist he never completed high school, others argue otherwise. Despite the controversy, Cooper has held several key government positions, including City Mayor of Ganta, Development Superintendent, and Superintendent of Nimba County.

The revelations have sparked widespread outrage, with many Nimbaians accusing President Joseph Boakai's administration of failing to take decisive action against Cooper. Critics argue that the scandal undermines the credibility of Liberia's education system and demands immediate government intervention.

In response, the University of Liberia's Student Unification Party (SUP) has issued a 72-hour ultimatum to the government, demanding Cooper's dismissal. The group has warned of unspecified actions should their demand be ignored.

Cooper Denies Allegations, Threatens Legal Action

Dorr Cooper has vehemently denied the allegations, stating that he is consulting his legal team to explore possible legal action against the university. He hinted at filing a lawsuit to challenge UL's findings and clear his name.

The controversy surrounding Cooper's alleged academic fraud continues to intensify, placing pressure on both the government and the University of Liberia to uphold institutional integrity and accountability.