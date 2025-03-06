Nigeria: Swan President Urges Newly Inaugurated Cooperative Committee to Attract Investors

The National President of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Comrade Isaiah Benjamin, has charged the newly inaugurated Cooperative Committee with revitalizing the association by attracting investors to support sports writers in Nigeria.

In an online inauguration, Benjamin emphasized the committee's crucial role in strengthening SWAN's economic standing through cooperative initiatives. He assured them of full autonomy to operate effectively.

The committee, led by Nasarawa State SWAN Chairman, Comrade Smah George, was selected based on their proven track records. George pledged to collaborate with key stakeholders to achieve the committee's mandate and drive investment into SWAN.

Speaking on behalf of the SWAN partners, Sports without Boarders, Barrister Abdulgafar Olamide said with proper synergy, SWAN stands to benefit a lot through partnership with various financial institutions and individuals and expressed Confidence on the abilities of the Committee to drive such investments to the SWAN Family just as he sued the support of Comrade Isaiah Benjamin's executive to ensure targets are achieved.

Other Members inaugurated by the SWAN President Comrade Isaiah Benjamin include Ijeoma Peter Nwante representing South-Zone, Austin Ajayi, representing North-East, Clarkson Ogo, South-South, Bisi Ogunleye representing Sout-West, Hassan Abubakar representing North-Central, Jacob Enjewo representing North-Westis to serve as the secretary.