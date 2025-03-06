Nigeria: Mssn Visits Unilorin VC, Seeks Support for Academic Excellence

The National Executive Council (NEC) of the Muslim Students' Society of Nigeria (MSSN), led by its National Amir, Mustapha Tajudeen Olumide, has paid a courtesy visit to the Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), Professor Abdul Wahab Egbewole, SAN, to solicit support and strengthen academic excellence among students.

During the visit, which took place on Thursday, February 13, 2025, at the Vice Chancellor's office, the MSSN leadership outlined its strategic vision, focusing on financial stability, increased relevance among members and the broader community, and digital transformation through artificial intelligence integration and database enhancement.

The National Amir, Mustapha Tajudeen Olumide, led the visit. Who pointed out their commitment to building a vibrant, dynamic Muslim student community that is spiritually grounded, intellectually empowered, and socially responsible. The new leadership also outlined their plans to develop a strategic plan for navigating the era of artificial intelligence and enhancing its member database. They also expressed their gratitude for the warm reception by the vice-chancellor.

He commended Prof. Egbewole's leadership and sought his support in advancing MSSN's programs, emphasising the need for synergy among educational institutions, parents, alumni, and the broader community in fostering student development. In his response, Prof. Egbewole congratulated the new MSSN leadership and assured them of his support in achieving their objectives.

"I commend your commitment to excellence and leadership. MSSN has a vital role in shaping responsible and intellectually sound individuals. I assure you of my unwavering support in guiding the society towards achieving its goals," he said.

The Vice-Chancellor encouraged the MSSN leadership to embrace collaboration, adding that his office remains open for mentorship and advisory support. He reiterated the importance of servant leadership, urging them to focus on making a positive impact within the academic and social space.

Meanwhile, Amir Mustapha also engaged with MSSN members at UNILORIN, urging them to remain focused on their academic pursuits and uphold excellence.

"Excellence is not just a goal but a mindset. Support one another, learn from challenges, and strive for greatness," he advised.

The National Amir's entourage included the MSSN National Legal Adviser, the National Asset Maintenance Officer, the National Assistant Secretary for Scholarships, the Amir of the MSSN UNILORIN branch, and Naibul Amir of the Da'awah University of Ilorin branch.