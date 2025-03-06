Liberia: Second Lady Hosts Landmark Conference On Women With Disabilities in Liberia

Paynesville — Liberia's Second Lady, Madam Stephenie Dahn-Koung, on Wednesday convened the inaugural Conference on the Status of Women with Disabilities in Liberia, an initiative aimed at addressing the pressing challenges faced by women with disabilities across the country.

Held in Paynesville, the conference spotlighted critical issues such as education, healthcare, economic empowerment, accessibility, domestic violence, abuse, and legal protections. It provided a platform for women with disabilities to share their experiences, voice concerns, and engage directly with government agencies and stakeholders working to improve their livelihoods.

In her opening remarks, Madam Dahn-Koung pledged to make the conference an annual event, underscoring her commitment to sustained advocacy for women with disabilities. She stressed the urgent need for inclusivity, emphasizing that no one should be marginalized due to physical limitations.

"For too long, women with disabilities have faced systemic barriers that hinder their opportunities. This conference marks the beginning of a sustained effort to dismantle those barriers and drive meaningful change," she stated.

Throughout the discussions, participants expressed deep frustration over persistent challenges in accessing healthcare and education, calling on the Ministries of Justice and Health to train personnel on how to engage with persons with disabilities respectfully and effectively.

Justice Minister Oswald Tweh, in response, assured attendees of his ministry's unwavering commitment to protecting the rights of persons with disabilities, vowing to enforce laws that promote inclusivity and prevent discrimination.

The conference drew high-level participation from key government officials, including the Ministers of Health and Gender, a representative from the Ministry of Education, and Deputy Police Inspector General for Administration William Mulbah.