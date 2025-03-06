Liberia: Martin Scott - Cbrne-Liberia Needs Domestic Support to Do Better

Monrovia — Twelve years since the inauguration of the CBRNe Platform in Liberia, the project continues to be donor-funded, while domestic material and financial inputs are yet to come through.

Professor Martin Scott said that while he is not casting blame or overlooking the efforts made by the government and individual citizens, there is a need for the platform to become a national responsibility.

According to Scott, the European Union has been providing the necessary support despite the continent (Europe) facing a series of regional security challenges, including the war in Ukraine. However, Liberia has a major role to play in making the CBRNe platform much more viable.

"Our mandate is to build the capacities of line ministries and agencies of government relating to the CBRNe thematic. Our duty also extends to soliciting funding and partnering with other countries to conduct holistic needs assessments, offer specialized training for representatives of line ministries and agencies, and encourage the government to take ownership of the program by supporting it," the CBRNe national coordinator said recently in an interview following a week-long simulation training with representatives of ministries and agencies of government.

He promised that his office will engage the heads of line ministries and agencies so they can allocate small amounts for in-house training of those who did not attend the recent training held at a hotel in Congo Town.

"There are budgetary constraints, but if Liberia is to be a safe place for all, CBRNe must be a holistic point of attention for everyone," Scott noted.

CBRNe is the acronym for Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosive. Scott emphasized that as a people, "We live with CBRNe every day, and we cannot afford to ignore the consequences that arise when necessary steps are overlooked."

Regarding rallying support to see CBRNe become an agency of government rather than remaining a platform, Scott said sufficient experience exists to rely on, and both a needs assessment and a national action plan are already in place.

"We are concerned that the platform needs a legislative mandate. Currently, it is surviving under the mandate of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL). I think it is time the government sees reason to consider making CBRNe a functioning entity with its own office and budget," he stressed.

He expressed delight that Senator Momo Cyrus, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Security, Intelligence, and Veterans Affairs, is showing interest in working with the platform to achieve its goals in the best interest of the country.

"His special assistant has come to monitor what we are doing and will report back to the Senator with his impressions. We are hopeful that this will be informative enough to give us an opportunity to showcase what we are doing with the platform," Scott added.

Scott assured that in the coming months, his office is planning a national dialogue on CBRNe that will get stakeholders directly involved.

"They are going to discover how closely their mandates align with CBRNe activities," he noted.

Mariam Kolencik, President of the International Security and Emergency Management Institute (ISEM), was one of the trainers at the recent simulation training. His remarks centered on Liberia's advancement toward taking ownership of the CBRNe project and adapting it to the needs and aspirations of the citizenry.

"The goal of the simulation training was to help agencies and ministries gain a broader understanding of how they can become first responders to CBRNe incidents," Kolencik explained.

He further noted that he and his fellow trainers were interested in assessing the gaps within ministries and agencies regarding equipment, capabilities, and existing standard operating procedures (SOPs).

He added that simulation exercises and the use of existing equipment in Liberia, along with a tabletop exercise addressing three different scenarios, were also included in the training.

Regarding how the training was conducted, Kolencik concluded by stating that there was a drill on how to dress in, disinfect, and undress personal protective equipment (PPE) without contaminating oneself or the environment.

"Project 106 CBRNe Center of Excellence is about conducting training to empower people and support them in achieving goals aligned with maintaining a safe environment free from CBRNe hazards," Kolencik said.

He expressed delight at the exceptional response from participants but urged that regular exercises and meetings be conducted to effectively address CBRNe crises as they arise.

Kolencik also emphasized that while the EU continues to provide support for the platform, Liberia as a country must take ownership and provide even more support.

CBRNe operates in eight different regions with 60 countries participating.

Elias Shoniyin, who attended the closing ceremony of the training, expressed gratitude to the EU on behalf of the people of Liberia for its long-term support. He also congratulated Prof. Scott for his leadership, which has kept the platform alive.

"I recall in 2013 when I was Deputy Foreign Minister for International Cooperation, it was the first time that the EU engaged us on the CBRNe program. Mr. Martin Scott was a senior official on European Affairs. We considered under whose watch we should place this program, and Scott availed himself. Today, looking back twelve years later and seeing all that has happened, I can certainly say we are very grateful to Prof. Martin Scott for his patience and commitment," Shoniyin said.

He used the analogy of a person carrying an umbrella in dry weather, aligning it with preparedness to deal with future challenges even when they are not imminent.

He thanked the EU for the material, financial, and technical support that continues to sustain CBRNe in Liberia. He also commended the participants and encouraged them to remain committed to serving their country.

Shoniyin noted that while CBRNe is generally seen as a risk-related program, there are also economic benefits, such as nuclear energy, which is used in many countries for electricity and radiation-based medical procedures.

Arthur Kowah represented Senator Momo Cyrus, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Defense, Security, Intelligence, and Veterans Affairs.

Like previous speakers, except for Kolencik, Kowah thanked the EU for its support to Liberia and expressed his boss's office's commitment to working with the CBRNe platform.

To those trained, the Senate staffer emphasized that they are now ambassadors and should consider themselves stakeholders responsible for educating people across the country and being at the forefront of responding to CBRNe threats.

"To the facilitators, your training has not only imparted critical knowledge but also provided an inspiring and enjoyable journey. You have ignited a spark in all of us. This is not an option; it is an imperative. Our world is unpredictable, and Liberia is no exception. We have experienced horrific crises, including the deadly Ebola and COVID-19 pandemics. CBRNe may appear as silent dangers, but we must never underestimate the potential threats they pose to security," he said, adding, "Knowledge is our shield, and preparedness is our defense against ignorance and insecurity."