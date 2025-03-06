Nigeria: Four Communities Benefit, As REA Unveils 440kwp Interconnected Mini-Grid Cross River

As part of efforts by the federal government to boost electricity supply to rural communities, the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), on Wednesday, commissioned a 440kWp interconnected mini-grid in Cross River state.

This landmark project, implemented under the Interconnected Mini-Grid Acceleration Scheme (IMAS), is part of a €9.3 million in-kind grant initiative funded by the European Union and supported by the German Cooperation.

The mini-grid, which is benefitting four communities, namely; Etomi, Agbokim, Abia, and Bendeghe in Etung Local Government Area of the state, is the third interconnected mini-grid unveiled by REA within less than one month.

Recall that the agency on February 26th unveiled a 990kW interconnected mini-grid in the Lambata community of Niger State.

Also, a 550kWp solar hybrid mini-grid project was unveiled in Plateau State, specifically in the Bakin Ciyawa and Kwande communities of Qua'an Pan Local Government Area, on February 17th, 2025.

According to the REA, the IMAS initiative aims to accelerate the development of Nigeria's interconnected mini-grid market and provide clean energy access to approximately 125,000 beneficiaries. The project will provide reliable, clean, and sustainable energy to these underserved communities, significantly contributing to their socio-economic development.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, governor of Cross River State, Prince Bassey Otu, expressed his deep appreciation for the project, emphasising its potential to transform the socio-economic landscape of the state.

Prince Otu who was represented by the commissioner for Power and Renewable Energy, Cross River State, Prince Eka Williams, stated, "This mini-grid project is a landmark achievement for Cross River State. It not only provides access to sustainable energy for the communities of Etomi, Agbokim, Abia, and Bendeghe but also opens doors to numerous opportunities for growth and development.

He said the state government is committed to supporting further initiatives like this, as we work towards ensuring that every community in the state has access to reliable and affordable electricity."

The governor has tasked the benefiting communities to scale up this project by actively participating in its maintenance and management, ensuring its long-term sustainability. He emphasised the importance of community ownership, urging local leaders and residents to take responsibility for protecting the infrastructure and preventing any form of vandalism. Prince Otu also encouraged the communities to explore innovative ways to expand the reach of the mini-grid, including the establishment of small businesses that can thrive with reliable power supply.

By doing so, he believes that these communities can fully capitalise on the opportunities the mini-grid offers and become models of self-sufficiency and economic growth in the region. The governor assured the residents that the state government would continue to support their efforts and work closely with the REA and other stakeholders to further enhance the project's impact, with the ultimate goal of improving the overall quality of life for all residents.

He also reaffirmed his commitment to the e-HEART initiative, which aims to leverage sustainable energy to improve vital sectors such as healthcare, education, and agriculture in rural areas.

Prince Otu emphasised the importance of integrating the mini-grid project into the e-HEART framework and assured the communities of continued government support to expand energy access and drive long-term development in Cross River State.

On his part, the managing director/CEO of REA, represented by the director of the Rural Electrification Fund, Ngozi Chimdi-Ejiogu, expressed heartfelt gratitude to all stakeholders involved in making the project a reality.

Special thanks were extended to the German Cooperation, European Union, and GIZ for their financial contributions to the development of the IMAS initiative. Additionally, the MD/CEO praised the efforts of the executive director, Rural Electrification Fund Directorate, the Project Lead, and team members, Darway Coast Limited (the Project Developer), and the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHEDC) for ensuring seamless integration into the national grid.

The MD/CEO of REA said, "This project is not just about infrastructure; it's about empowering the communities of Etomi, Agbokim, Abia, and Bendeghe with the transformative power of sustainable energy. This mini-grid will enhance local economic activities, support small businesses, improve education and healthcare services, and ultimately uplift the quality of life for the residents of these communities."

The mini-grid is a major step toward reducing reliance on harmful energy sources like kerosene, diesel, and firewood, offering a renewable energy solution to local households and businesses.Darway Coast Limited, the project developer, expressed their pride in being part of this transformative project: "We are honored to be involved in bringing sustainable energy solutions to the communities of Etomi, Agbokim, Abia, and Bendeghe.

The successful implementation of this mini-grid is a testament to the power of collaboration and innovation. At Darway Coast Limited, we believe in the potential of renewable energy to drive positive change, and we are thrilled to have contributed to the development of a solution that will enhance the quality of life in these communities. This project not only provides reliable electricity but also opens up new opportunities for economic development and social progress."Mr. Augustine Obinna, a representative from the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHEDC), also shared their perspective on the project's significance.

"We are proud to have been part of this journey, ensuring the seamless integration of the mini-grid into the national grid," said the PHEDC representative. "This project is a perfect example of how partnerships can drive progress.

By collaborating with the Rural Electrification Agency, Darway Coast Limited, and other stakeholders, we have been able to provide a solution that not only supplies power but also empowers communities.

This mini-grid will support local businesses, enhance education, and improve healthcare services, ultimately creating a brighter future for the residents of these areas."

He emphasised the need for community ownership and accountability to ensure sustainability.

Local leaders and residents from the four benefiting communities, especially HRH Ntufm Raphael Ekuri Agbor, shared their gratitude and excitement about the project's impact on their lives and emphasised the need for collective protection of the project equipment to eliminate darkness in the communities.Representatives from GIZ, including Eckhard Heine, also attended the event and offered remarks on the project's significance.

Heine emphasised the importance of partnerships in achieving renewable energy development, stating, "This mini-grid is a clear demonstration of what can be achieved when governments, development partners, and local communities work together to address energy access challenges. GIZ is committed to supporting such initiatives as we collectively strive for a sustainable and prosperous future."In addition to powering homes, the 440kWp mini-grid will energize local businesses, schools, and healthcare facilities, providing a foundation for greater economic and social development. The REA is also collaborating with the Cross River State government to explore further opportunities for decentralized energy solutions, including additional mini-grids and solar power systems, to expand energy access throughout the state.In conclusion, the REA reaffirmed its commitment to improving energy access across Nigeria, particularly in rural and underserved communities. By expanding renewable energy solutions such as this mini-grid project, the REA is working to bridge the energy gap, reduce poverty, and contribute to Nigeria's long-term sustainable development.