Kenya: I Am Still Available to Play for the National Team - Esse Akida

Nairobi — Kenyan international forward Esse Akida says she is still available to play for the national team Harambee Starlets, even as she works on getting a new club after leaving Greek side PAOK at the end of last term.

Akida was part of Kenya's team during the qualifiers for this year's Women's Africa Cup of Nations, but wasn't included in the team that started qualifiers for next year's showpiece late last month as she is yet to play competitively this year.

However, in an interview with Telecomasia.net, Akida says she is working on getting a new club and will still have her services for the national team open.

"Of course I am very much open to playing for the national team if called upon. I am still an active player and it is just that I am yet to pick my next team but I am very much available. I haven't even thought about retirement. I am still working on getting a new team and I have been doing my best to keep fit as I wait for the best opportunity," Akida said, speaking to Telecomasia.

Akida was set to sign for a new team early this year, but visa hitches slowed down the move. However, she remains hopeful of landing a new club soon.

"Yes, I am going back soon. I have received several offers but I am still taking my time to pick the best solution for my future. If I was to pick anything that came my way, then I would be playing now. But I have goals, ambitions and dreams and my next team must align to these. It is just a matter of time and I will be able to make my next move," she further said.