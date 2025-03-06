Southern Africa: Calling All Aspiring Female Football Commentators & Presenters!

Following the hugely successful inaugural Women's Commentator Workshop held last year, COSAFA will again look to unearth new talent in 2025, this time extending the programme to include Presenters.

The two-day workshop will be held in Johannesburg from April 8-9, 2025, and COSAFA is calling for submissions from across the Southern / COSAFA region.

There are several key elements which you need - a great voice, refined delivery, knowledge of the game and, most importantly, the passion that will keep your audience engaged. If you embody these talents - we want to hear from you!

Send us a two-minute video or audio clip of yourself commentating on a game or presenting a pre-match or halftime show - it can be from your couch at home - and a CV that tells us who you are, and you could be set on the path to a career on broadcast journalism.

If you think you have what it takes, email the above to media@cosafa.com by Friday, March 14, 2025.

If you have not been contacted by Friday, March 21, it means that your submission was not successful.

Applicants from outside of South Africa must have a valid passport to travel.