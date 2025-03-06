Nigeria: PDP Leaders Visit Jandor, Urge Him to Rejoin Party

The People's Democratic Party (PDP) National Secretary, Mr Ude Okoye, has led other party chieftains to visit the party's 2023 Lagos State governorship candidate, Abdul-Azeez Adediran, over his resignation.

This is contained in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos by Adediran's spokesman, Mr Gbenga Ogunleye.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Adediran, leader of the Lagos4Lagos Movement, announced his resignation from the PDP on Monday, citing betrayal and lack of discipline.

Barely 48 hours after leaving the party, PDP leaders visited Adediran at his Abuja office, urging him to reconsider his decision and return to the party.

Ogunleye said the PDP leaders pleaded with Adediran to revisit his decision and withdraw his resignation from the party.

"The National Secretary of the PDP, Ude Okoye; former National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan; and ex-House of Representatives member, Shina Peller, visited Adediran.

"They urged him to reconsider his resignation and return to the PDP," Ogunleye said.

The delegation acknowledged Adediran's reasons for leaving but encouraged him to stage a comeback.

"While appreciating their support, Adediran assured them of his willingness to collaborate with friends in his political journey, in spite of differences in political alignment," Ogunleye stated.

NAN recalls that Adediran said on Monday he left the party with his supporters across the 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas of Lagos State.

He attributed his decision to betrayal by party elders and the PDP's inability to resolve its internal crisis in Lagos State.

He stated that his next political move would be revealed in the coming months. (NAN)