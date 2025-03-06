Ethiopian Farmers See 125 Percent Income Surge

ADDIS ABABA — Ethiopian smallholders are experiencing a dramatic increase in their incomes, with a 125% rise attributed to the successful implementation of the Smallholder Horticulture Empowerment and Promotion (SHEP) program, according to officials.

This was disclosed during the commencement of the 11th SHEP International Workshop, held yesterday in Addis Ababa.The two-day event, opened by Agriculture State Minister Melese Mekonen (PhD), focused on the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)'s SHEP approach and its proven ability to boost farmer incomes.

Meles emphasized the program's success in bridging the gap between policy and practice, citing a 125% increase in target farmers' incomes through market-oriented agriculture.

He also highlighted extensive capacity-building efforts, which have trained 15,000 extension staff and 25,000 farmers. The Ethiopian government is now integrating the SHEP approach into its national agricultural strategy, acknowledging JICA's vital support.

JICA Vice President Hiroyuki Yamaguchi reinforced SHEP's role in fostering a business-oriented mindset among farmers, emphasizing its importance for Ethiopia's economic growth. He also noted JICA's broader support for extension services, food security, and climate adaptation, as well as SHEP's global impact.

MoA's Horticulture Development Department CEO Abdella Negash detailed SHEP's expansion across five key Ethiopian regions. He highlighted the program's focus on group-based farming, market linkages, and improved techniques. The initial phase, launched in 2017, resulted in a 128% increase in participating farmers' annual net income and a significant rise in the adoption of best horticulture practices.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Building on this success, SHEP 2, a new five-year project launched in August 2023, extends its reach to additional regions. According to Abdella, the Ministry is actively incorporating the SHEP approach into national agricultural strategies, and other initiatives, such as the Ethiopian Food System Resilient Project, are also adopting it.

Despite its achievements, he said that the program faces challenges, including strengthening institutionalization and transitioning from individual to group farming practices. The Ministry is addressing these challenges through ongoing monitoring and by leveraging existing farmer groups.

The SHEP program, active in 50 countries, including 33 in Africa, promotes sustainable agricultural growth worldwide. The workshop, attended by 60 in-person delegates from 23 nations and 500 online participants, facilitated global knowledge exchange and showcased Ethiopia's progress in agricultural innovation. It also featured presentations from other African and Asian countries on their own SHEP implementation experiences.

BY EYUEL KIFLU

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD THURSDAY 6 MARCH 2025