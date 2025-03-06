Ethiopia: Conference Stresses Climate-Resilient Agriculture for African Food Security

A recent conference on Irrigation and Climate-Resilient Agricultural Production highlighted the critical need to promote food security and sovereignty across the African continent, according to the Ministry of Irrigation and Lowlands (MoIL).

Irrigation and Lowlands State Minister Tesfaye Yigezu, told local media that Ethiopia's ongoing irrigation practices and Green Legacy Initiative are significantly contributing to the country's efforts to achieve food security and sovereignty.

These initiatives align with the conference's agenda of promoting climate-resilient agricultural production and fostering sustainable global partnerships. Ethiopia's transformation from a wheat-importing nation to self-sufficiency serves as a powerful example of Africa's potential in this area.

The conference encouraged African countries to adopt Ethiopia's climate-resilient agricultural production initiatives, sharing best practices and lessons learned. Irrigation activities, beyond ensuring food sovereignty, are integral to building a climate-resilient economic strategy, he stated.

In his keynote address, Irrigation and Lowlands Minister Abraham Belay emphasized the impact of Ethiopia's Green Legacy Initiative, which has resulted in the planting of over 40 billion trees. This initiative supports agroforestry, expanding food production while simultaneously restoring ecosystems.

He called for innovative financial models, including public-private partnerships, climate-resilient funds, and carbon financing, to mobilize resources for expanding irrigation systems.

"We need to think beyond aid and look at investment-driven agricultural transformation," Minister Abraham asserted. "Irrigation is not a luxury; it is a necessity for Africa's food sovereignty."

The event brought together dignitaries, including ambassadors, representatives of international organizations, policymakers, and development partners, marking a significant step in advancing discussions on climate-resilient agricultural production across the continent.