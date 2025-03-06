Ethiopia: Strengthening Irreversible Ties!

editorial

The overall relations of Ethiopia and Somalia has started a path towards a high level, strong ties as ushered in by the recent visit of PM of Ethiopia to Mogadishu. The decades old relations of the two countries which passed through many difficult terrains is likely to attain an irreversible stage until it is mentioned as model in the continent.

It can be recalled that Ethiopia and Somalia went to war many times since the end of the 1960s due to reasons like border dispute and external influences. The most notable among the conflict was the war in 1977/78. This war was clinched with the victory of Ethiopia at Karamara.

As a coincidence, people of Ethiopia are set to celebrate the victory of Karamara three days after commemorating the globally renowned and historically significant victory of Adwa. Karamara, a place in Somali State, has come out another historical place in Ethiopia as it witnessed a shining victory against occupational forces of the then Somali leader Siad Barre.

The victory is still remembered by many Ethiopians as an important historical juncture that reassured the value of unity and commitment to national unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity. This being the fact the feeling among many Ethiopians has transformed from boasting a victory against a friendly and strategically important neighboring country to a one that brings the people together for a long lasting and high level partnership that leads to mutual prosperity.

It is undeniable fact that the two countries have sustained loss of thousands of lives, destruction of huge sum of property and resources and even faced consequences that lasted decades after the conclusion of the war.

In addition, contrary to its deadly effect, it has left an important lesson for both sides that working together peacefully is much better for their common destiny. This means more than what they can achieve through war they can achieve a lot by mutual economic development trade and people to people relations.

This has been witnessed by Ethiopia's economic ties with other neighbors like Sudan, Djibouti and Kenya. Why not with Somalia? The two countries have a lot to share between each other. Such trade and people to people relations is also an order of the day that is practiced for decades and centuries between countries. The people of Somali and Ethiopia also need to enjoy the fruit of economic cooperation and people-to-people relation than facing each other in war.

Given the geostrategic position that the two countries occupy, the natural resources they are endowed with, the young and productive population they have, it is easy to imagine what kind of rapid economic development they can bring about.

As a first step towards this end the two countries have started to walk the path of ensuring mutual trust and peace between themselves. The leadership of the two countries should uphold the ongoing hard work of further integrating the two countries and peoples through trade, infrastructure and cultural affairs. When this becomes a reality, the two countries could enjoy irreversible stage of fraternity and cooperation.

In sum, the evolving relationship between Ethiopia and Somalia marks a pivotal moment in the history of both nations, signaling a shift from conflict to collaboration. As the two countries embrace their shared history and mutual interests, they stand on the brink of creating an enduring partnership that prioritizes peace, economic development, and cultural exchange. The lessons learned from past conflicts serve as a powerful reminder of the benefits of unity over division, urging both nations to harness their resources and youthful energy towards a common goal of prosperity. By fostering an environment of trust and cooperation, Ethiopia and Somalia can not only transform their bilateral ties but also set a precedent for regional harmony and collaboration across the continent. The path ahead is promising, and with continued commitment from their leadership and peoples, the dream of irreversible ties can become a vibrant reality, enriching the lives of millions and contributing to a more stable and prosperous Horn of Africa