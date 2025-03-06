Zimbabwe: Huddersfield Town Fans Have a Lot to Say About Wolves Loanee Tawanda Chirewa - One Thing Is Clear

Wolves have sent several of their players out on loan this season, and some are flourishing in a new environment.

Flop striker Fabio Silva is wanted by Sevilla after finding his goal-scoring touch at Las Palmas with seven goals in 19 appearances this term.

Hugo Bueno is also starring in the Champions League with Feyenoord, having established a regular place in the starting lineup.

Silva and Bueno were loaned out during the summer 2024 transfer window, whereas youngster Tawanda Chirewa joined Huddersfield in January after a period of struggle at Derby County.

Chirewa suffered an injury which ended his spell at Pride Park prematurely. Luckily, the 21-year-old has found a new lease of life at the Terriers, who are battling for promotion out of League One.

Huddersfield Town fans annoyed that Tawanda Chirewa was substituted vs Wrexham

Since transferring to the Yorkshire side, the Wolves' attacking midfielder has hit the ground running. Although there are no goals or assists to show for his performances, Chirewa was Man of the Match against Barnsley last month.

The 2003-born star has since appeared five times in the league, including on Tuesday night when Michael Duff's men lost 1-0 against Wrexham.

It was a disappointing performance as a whole for Huddersfield, but the supporters praised the display of Chirewa and criticised Duff's decision to take him off in the 72nd minute, moments before Steven Fletcher scored the winner.

"Tired of us continuously subbing off Tawanda Chirewa, when he's one of the few players who actually offer an attacking threat," one fan wrote.

"I love this new free to roam role that Chirewa was playing in, actually had some creativity today until he went off," another commented, referencing his change from a left winger to a number 10.

"Chirewa a top player I'd love us to sign permanently," a third admitted.

"I couldn't believe he took Chirewa off even worse when it was Wiles and not Taylor coming on," one fan said in disbelief.

"Was baffled by taking of Roosken & Chirewa. Comfortably our best attacking threats. Much improved but again, couldn't finish," a sixth replied while a seventh reaffirmed: "Chirewa was best player on the pitch this half he got took off for Wiles and Taylor."

Chirewa's stats vs Wrexham

As pointed out by some of the above comments, Duff tried Chirewa in his natural position of attacking midfield for the second game running, and it worked a treat.

It offered the Wolves loanee extra creative freedom, seeing him influence the contest from a defensive and attacking perspective.

Although he couldn't prevent his side from losing, the statistics suggest he did everything in his power to create a moment of quality before being substituted.

Tawanda Chirewa stats vs Wrexham

72 minutes played

2 successful dribbles

45 touches

1 key pass

5/6 ground duels won

2 shots

3 fouls drawn

Reastically, Chirewa will struggle to break into the Wolves' first team once he returns in the summer and playing for a top-end League One or lower down Championship side is perhaps his level.