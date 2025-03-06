East Africa: Ankara Declaration - Game Changer in Horn Geopolitics

Recent months witnessed a significant shift in Ethio-Somalia relations, transitioning from a heated diplomatic dispute over port access to a renewed focus on strategic cooperation. This transformation, marked by the Ankara Declaration, signals a commitment to de-escalate tensions and foster dialogue, positioning both nations for enhanced regional collaboration and development.

The initial dispute, characterized by strong accusations and concerns over national interests, had fueled speculation of potential conflict. However, as political analyst Lawrence Freeman, a senior American expert on African affairs, observes, the Ankara Declaration effectively mitigated the risk of escalation, emphasizing dialogue as the only viable solution. Freeman highlights the potential for mutual benefit, noting Ethiopia's fast-growing economy as a market opportunity for neighboring countries, including Somalia. He further emphasizes the necessity of joint infrastructure and economic projects to address the development challenges faced by both nations.

The Ethiopian government has consistently reiterated its commitment to peaceful resolutions in its pursuit of maritime access. Ambassador Jemal Beker, Ethiopia's Ambassador to Pakistan, reinforced this stance, emphasizing the use of lawful and diplomatic mechanisms. He underscored the interconnectedness of Ethiopian and Somali stability, asserting that "Somalia's security cannot be stable if Ethiopia's economy and security are threatened." The ongoing dialogue, he argues, demonstrates Ethiopia's dedication to peaceful engagement.

Tesfaye Beljige (PhD), a member of the Prosperity Party's Executive Committee, acknowledged the significance of placing Ethiopia's sea access on the national agenda, a move he considers a milestone in asserting national interests. He emphasized that Ethiopia's pursuit of port access should not undermine its complex historical relationship with Somalia.

Despite the positive momentum, the sustainability of this renewed partnership hinges on both countries demonstrating sustained commitment and trust-building. Analysts underscore the need for concrete actions to translate diplomatic harmony into long-term, mutually beneficial cooperation, ensuring this phase marks a genuine advancement in Ethio-Somalia relations.