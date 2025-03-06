Ethiopia: Ministry Aims to Enhance Education Quality Via Capacity Building

6 March 2025
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

ADDIS ABABA — The Ministry of Education (MoE) has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring quality education through capacity-building initiatives, providing extensive training for teachers and school principals over the past reform years.

Kotebe University of Education (KUE) recently hosted a stakeholder symposium focused on strengthening partnerships to enhance education quality.

In her opening speech, General Education State Minister Ayelech Eshete emphasized the Ministry's prioritization of teacher recruitment and professional development as key to maintaining education standards. She underscored that teachers' effectiveness in instruction and preparation directly impacts students' learning outcomes.

"Last summer, over 50,000 Ethiopian high school teachers and school principals underwent capacity-building training at various institutions. Recognizing education as a cornerstone of national prosperity, the government is actively working to ensure quality education is both accessible and equitable," she stated.

Ethiopia's education and training policy, along with its education roadmap, highlight key areas such as teacher training, curriculum reform, education financing, and technological integration to improve overall education quality. However, persistent challenges remain, including gaps in teacher competency, resource disparities, inadequate evaluation methods, and limited stakeholder engagement.

KUE President Berhane Meskel Tena (PhD) reiterated that education serves as the foundation of a nation's development, and the success of schools and universities directly influences Ethiopia's social and economic progress.

"Enhancing education quality requires cooperation, commitment, and accountability from all stakeholders. It is essential to formulate effective policies, implement innovative solutions, and ensure the education system meets both national and international standards," he stated.

KUE, Ethiopia's only dedicated education university, aims to train highly qualified professionals and leaders while producing impactful theoretical and practical research.

"Quality education is not just about increasing enrollment numbers; it is about fostering creativity, problem-solving, and innovation. This requires well-trained and motivated teachers, a curriculum that aligns with community needs, sufficient educational resources, and a governance structure that prioritizes long-term educational excellence," Berhane Meskel emphasized.

The symposium served as a platform for key education stakeholders to collaborate on advancing Ethiopia's education system and addressing existing challenges through innovative approaches and strategic partnerships.

BY ESSEYE MENGISTE

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD THURSDAY 6 MARCH 2025

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.