Ethiopia: Ministry Aims to Enhance Education Quality Via Capacity Building

ADDIS ABABA — The Ministry of Education (MoE) has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring quality education through capacity-building initiatives, providing extensive training for teachers and school principals over the past reform years.

Kotebe University of Education (KUE) recently hosted a stakeholder symposium focused on strengthening partnerships to enhance education quality.

In her opening speech, General Education State Minister Ayelech Eshete emphasized the Ministry's prioritization of teacher recruitment and professional development as key to maintaining education standards. She underscored that teachers' effectiveness in instruction and preparation directly impacts students' learning outcomes.

"Last summer, over 50,000 Ethiopian high school teachers and school principals underwent capacity-building training at various institutions. Recognizing education as a cornerstone of national prosperity, the government is actively working to ensure quality education is both accessible and equitable," she stated.

Ethiopia's education and training policy, along with its education roadmap, highlight key areas such as teacher training, curriculum reform, education financing, and technological integration to improve overall education quality. However, persistent challenges remain, including gaps in teacher competency, resource disparities, inadequate evaluation methods, and limited stakeholder engagement.

KUE President Berhane Meskel Tena (PhD) reiterated that education serves as the foundation of a nation's development, and the success of schools and universities directly influences Ethiopia's social and economic progress.

"Enhancing education quality requires cooperation, commitment, and accountability from all stakeholders. It is essential to formulate effective policies, implement innovative solutions, and ensure the education system meets both national and international standards," he stated.

KUE, Ethiopia's only dedicated education university, aims to train highly qualified professionals and leaders while producing impactful theoretical and practical research.

"Quality education is not just about increasing enrollment numbers; it is about fostering creativity, problem-solving, and innovation. This requires well-trained and motivated teachers, a curriculum that aligns with community needs, sufficient educational resources, and a governance structure that prioritizes long-term educational excellence," Berhane Meskel emphasized.

The symposium served as a platform for key education stakeholders to collaborate on advancing Ethiopia's education system and addressing existing challenges through innovative approaches and strategic partnerships.

