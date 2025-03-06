Ethiopia: Silent Calls

opinion

In a world where whispers echo through the glass,A touch of a button, yet connections rarely last.Voices trapped in circuits, emotions lost in space,We scroll through the faces, yet never see a face.

The glow of the screen, a cold and haunting light,Replaces the warmth of a shared, human night.Conversations muffled, intimacy denied,In the silence of our chatter, real feelings hide.

Cultural fabric fraying, threads pulled and worn,Traditions fade like shadows, in this digital dawn.We speak in emojis, our words a distant dream,The richness of our language reduced to a meme.

Health takes a toll, as we hunch and we stare,The pulse of the present drowned in a digital air.Anxiety breeds in the glow of that light,As we chase fleeting likes, losing sleep in the night.

So let's pause the dialing, embrace the quiet hour,Reconnect with the moments, feel the sun and the flower.For in the art of presence, true beauty we'll find,A world not defined by the calls left behind.