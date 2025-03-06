Malawi: Failed Refs to Be Distanced From Whistles and Flags

Football referees who failed fitness tests on March 1 and 2 in Karonga and Mzuzu, respectively, will not be allowed to take charge of matches in the 2025 football season in the northern region.

This is a conspicuous departure from what has been happening in the past when such referees were still given chance to take charge of matches in lower leagues even after failing the tests.

The Northern Region Referees Committee (NRRC) says what was happening in the past is coming to an end this season with an aim to ensure standard and professional football refereeing in the region.

General Secretary for the committee, Pearson Kamanga, told Nyasa Times the region has enough referees who passed the tests and there is no need to continue accommodating failures.

"The tendency [of accommodating those who fail tests] was detrimental to football development. We are not doing that any more. We want our referees to work hard both theoretically and physically so that football refereeing is not compromised. They cannot officiate even in the FAM Moto Division One and SIMSO-Mzuzu Under 12 Premier League this season," explained Kamanga.

Physical fitness tests are a normal exercise every year before commencement of the season. The exercise is conducted by the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) in collaboration with National Referees Association (NRA).