Malawi: MRA Concludes Digital Tax Stamps Benchmarking Visit to Uganda

6 March 2025
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

The Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) has successfully concluded a five-day benchmarking visit to the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), focusing on the implementation of Digital Tax Stamps (DTS), locally known as Kalondola.

Led by Commissioner General Daniel Daka, the eight-member MRA delegation learned about the system's key components, implementation strategies, monitoring mechanisms, and enforcement procedures.

The visit aimed to draw lessons from URA's experiences, challenges, and successes in using DTS to improve tax compliance and close revenue gaps.

URA's Assistant Commissioner of Tax Academy, Bichetero Emmanuel, described digital stamps as a critical tool in enhancing revenue collection, expressing confidence that the knowledge-sharing initiative would benefit both countries.

MRA's Deputy Commissioner General Henry Ngutwa thanked URA for the insights, saying the knowledge gained would help Malawi adopt similar solutions.

The two revenue authorities also reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation in revenue administration through knowledge exchange and strategic partnerships.

Malawi and Uganda both use SICPA as their DTS service provider. During the visit, the MRA delegation toured SICPA's operations, including the Digital Tax Stamps warehouse, head office in Kampala, and the Fuel Marking Site in Busia.

The visit marks a key step in Malawi's journey to implement the Kalondola system to boost tax compliance and revenue collection.

