Uganda: MPs Impressed By Construction Progress of UPDF National Referral Hospital

Members of Parliament from the Defence and Internal Affairs Committee have expressed appreciation for the construction progress of UPDF National Referral Hospital, which stands at 93% completion.

This was as the committee delegation led by Wilson Kajwengye, MP for Nyabushozi County, embarked on a fact-finding mission to assess the progress of the hospital's construction, status of acquisition and medical equipment installation.

The delegation was welcomed by Huda Abason Oleru, the Minister of State for Defence and Veteran Affairs.

Commenting on the hospital progress, Kajwengye said, "This is a wonderful engagement. We're looking forward to commissioning this milestone achievement. Thanks so much,"

Located in Mbuya, the hospital, is scheduled to open on April 30, 2025, and boasts a 275-bed capacity and specialized services.

Oleru emphasised the importance of prioritising citizens' health to ensure a productive population, stating, "Health is life, and seeing is believing".

During the visit, the committee toured the hospital's facilities, engaging with the Consultant Engineer and learning about the Mechanical Engineering and Plumbing (MEPs) works.

They also acknowledged the challenges faced by China National Aero Technology, the official contractors.

Dr Ben Mbonye, chairperson of the hospital steering committee, highlighted that the facility will operate as a self-sustaining, stand-alone entity, with patients paying for services at moderate prices.

"UPDF personnel will not be treated free of charge, but rather the defence ministry will pay on their behalf, while private individuals will also have to pay," he explained.

The hospital's construction, initially projected to cost Shs106 billion, has incurred additional expenses due to variations and price adjustments, bringing the total cost to approximately Shs143 billion.

The facility features 7 blocks, a 5km perimeter wall, a helipad, incinerator (250 bed capacity), oxygen plant, external lights, and 3km asphalt road network.

According to the consultant from Archtech Consults U Ltd, variations (project challenges) arise from: Delayed KCCA approval ( submissions 2018 and approval April 12, 2019, inclement (adverse weather), COVID-19 effects, contractor's request for contract amendment to provide price adjustment, contracting process for MEPs, and structural changes to accommodate the medical equipment.

The facility is expected to provide quality medical services to UPDF personnel, veterans, and the general public but at a cost.