Uganda: Museveni Commissions Kampala Flyover, Warns Against Littering

President Museveni has commissioned the $81 million Kampala Flyover, urging city residents to stop littering and maintain cleanliness in the capital.

The commissioning ceremony, held on Wednesday afternoon, marked a significant milestone in improving Kampala's infrastructure and easing traffic congestion.

In a brief but stern address, Museveni expressed gratitude to the Japanese government for its support in funding the project.

He underscored Uganda's strong trade ties with Japan, particularly as a major market for Japanese cars, and emphasised the importance of reciprocity in infrastructure development.

He also directed the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) and law enforcement agencies to take decisive action against littering, stressing the need for a cleaner city.

KCCA Executive Director Sharifa Buzeki echoed the President's call, assuring that the authority would enforce stricter anti-littering laws.

"We are committed to controlling littering in Kampala, and necessary measures will be taken," Buzeki said. She also revealed that KCCA is in discussions with the Ministry of Finance to secure an additional Shs 1 billion for the flyover's maintenance.

The Kampala Flyover is part of a larger $200 million project funded by the Japanese government through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Designed to ease traffic congestion and improve transportation efficiency, the project is being implemented in phases, with the first phase now complete. It is expected to significantly improve daily commutes for thousands of residents and visitors.

Japanese Ambassador to Uganda Kazuya Ogawa attended the ceremony and pledged continued support for Uganda's infrastructure development, including additional road projects and power plants such as Karuma Dam.

He emphasised Japan's long-standing partnership with Uganda in fostering economic growth through improved infrastructure.

The project faced delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in time and cost overruns. However, State Minister for Works Musa Ecweru confirmed its completion and outlined plans for future development.

"This flyover is part of Uganda's ongoing efforts to modernize urban infrastructure and enhance Kampala's skyline," he said.

The Kampala Flyover is seen as a crucial addition to the city's infrastructure, improving both aesthetics and functionality in the rapidly urbanising capital. As Kampala continues to grow, investments in modern transport systems and environmental responsibility remain key to its transformation.