Kenya: Govt Unveils Sh2.8bn Forest Firefighting Initiative As Wildfires Surge

Nairobi — The Ministry of Environment has launched a Sh2.8 billion state-of-the-art forest firefighting and surveillance project for the Kenya Forest Service (KFS) to help combat forest fires in the country.

Environment Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale on Thursday, said that the initiative strengthens KFS's capacity to combat fires in the Mau, Aberdares and Mt. Kenya forests across 14 counties.

He stated that this further aligns with Kenya's 15 billion Tree Growing campaign through Capacity Development Project for Modern Technologies on Forest Fire Management.

"KFS is now equipped with advanced fire engines, chaff trucks, troop carriers, surveillance drones with 100km range, digital communication tools and a command center for rapid response," Duale said.

Duale who was accompanied by French Deputy Ambassador to Kenya, Alexandre Peaudeau said that trained and certified personnel are already in action, recently suppressing wildfires in Isiolo, Garissa and Mandera.

He added that the initiative improves radio communication, fire detection, surveillance, and suppression efforts.

"The ongoing project equips Kenya Forest Service (KFS) firefighting crews with modern firefighting equipment and tools," said Duale.

This comes as Kenya is witnessing a surge in forest fires, with 180 incidents recorded since January, according to a new report by the Kenya Forest Service (KFS).

The crisis has escalated over the past week, with fires reported in Isiolo, Garissa, and several coastal regions.

The fires have destroyed over 1,357 hectares of vegetation in protected areas, including the Maasai Mau, North Rift, Coast, Central Highlands (Mt Kenya and Aberdares), and Eastern Conservancies. KFS officials warn that the fire season, driven by high temperatures, low humidity, and strong winds, is expected to last until mid-March.

"The rapid drying up of vegetation and the accumulation of combustible materials is further exacerbating the situation," KFS said in a statement dated February 27, 2025.

In response, KFS has suspended all burning of vegetation near or within forested areas.

"Individuals intending to burn vegetation near forest reserves must provide written notification 48 hours in advance to the nearest KFS or police station," the agency stated.