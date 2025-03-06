Kenya: Section of Nakuru Clergy Codemn Planned Genz Protests to Jesus Winner Church Over 'Blood Money'

Nakuru — Over twenty church leaders in Nakuru have condemned the planned protest over Jesus Winner Church by angry youths who are accusing it of taking blood money from politicians.

The leaders, led by Reverend James Njeru termed the move as blasphemous and an onslaught against churches.

He explained that the church was a neutral body and a refuge for all people without discrimination.

On receiving offerings from politicians, Njeru said it would be wrong for the church to be judgmental and decline money given by worshippers, including politicians for thanksgiving.

"We do not know where they get the money and people's offerings, tithes and thanksgiving cannot be calculated based on one's salary because some have multiple sources of income," he said

The follows a campaign by Gen Zs to raid Jesus Winner Church this Sunday, after one if its clergymen, Bishop Wdward Mwai received Sh20 million offering from President William Ruto.

The youths who are opposed to corruption in the country have been mobilising themselves through social media platforms and have sworn to occupy the said church on Sunday.

They have also accused the church of misleading Kenyans in the run-up to 2022 General Elections.

Reverend Njeru urged the youth to control their anger and respect the church in accordance to the bible.

Bishop Edward Kioko said the church was still strong and held its fort in praying for the nation through good and hard times.

"Bishop Edward Mwai of does not have money issues, he is not greedy, he just received the offering on behalf of the church and God," he said.

Bishop Kioko, of Jesus Winner Ministry in Nakuru said Mwai Prayed for former President Uhuru Kenyatta and Ruto when they had an issues at the International Criminal Court in the Hague adding that this could be the reason why Ruto went back there for thanksgiving.

He also asked the youth and Kenyans in general to remain calm because the offering was given willingly and not through coercion.