Nigeria: Wizkid Releases Self-Directed 'Kese (Dance)' Video

The video unfolds across three distinct settings, and fans have flooded social media with reactions within a few hours of its release.

Grammy award-winning Afrobeats star Wizkid has unveiled the much-anticipated music video for his hit single, Kese (Dance). The visuals, released on Wednesday night, have already sent fans into a frenzy, trending as the number one topic on X (formerly Twitter).

Wizkid's latest video for Kese (Dance) brings his signature Afrobeats and dancehall fusion to life, adding fresh visuals to a track that has already taken over the charts.

A standout from his newest album, 'Morayo,' the song smashed streaming records, racking up over 1.5 million Spotify streams within 24 hours--setting a new record for a Nigerian release. For weeks, the song maintained its No. 1 position on the Official Nigeria Top 100, Apple Music Top Charts, and US Afrobeats Top 100.

Kese Video

The music video is a JM film production. Directed by Wizkid himself, the video unfolds across three distinct settings. It opens on a dimly lit theatre stage, where a group of dancers perfect intricate choreography under his watchful eye. The mood shifts to a lively house party, where Wizkid joins a crowd, moving effortlessly to the beat.

The final scene delivers a striking visual statement--Wizkid poses in an art gallery alongside elegantly dressed Black models, a nod to beauty, heritage, and cultural pride.

With its fluid choreography, vibrant aesthetics, and rich storytelling, the Kese (Dance) video amplifies the song's energy. Fans have already flooded social media with reactions, and within an hour of its release, the video had drawn over 14,000 views. It now stands at over 500,000 views as of this report.

Morayo Tour

The video's arrival comes just as Wizkid announces his Morayo tour, which will kick off in May. He'll perform at major European venues, including Berlin's Velodrome Arena (21 May), Rotterdam's Ahoy RTM Stage (23 May), and Paris' Accor Arena (25 May).

Released in November 2024, 'Morayo' is Wizkid's sixth studio album and a deeply personal tribute to his late mother. It features collaborations with Asake, Anaïs Cardot, Brent Faiyaz, Jazmine Sullivan, and Tiakola.

'Kese (Dance)' showcases Wizkid's evolution, merging his early sound with the finesse of 'Made in Lagos' to create a track that keeps dance floors moving worldwide.