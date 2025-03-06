Nigeria: Wizkid Releases Self-Directed 'Kese (Dance)' Video

6 March 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Nosakhale Akhimien

The video unfolds across three distinct settings, and fans have flooded social media with reactions within a few hours of its release.

Grammy award-winning Afrobeats star Wizkid has unveiled the much-anticipated music video for his hit single, Kese (Dance). The visuals, released on Wednesday night, have already sent fans into a frenzy, trending as the number one topic on X (formerly Twitter).

Wizkid's latest video for Kese (Dance) brings his signature Afrobeats and dancehall fusion to life, adding fresh visuals to a track that has already taken over the charts.

A standout from his newest album, 'Morayo,' the song smashed streaming records, racking up over 1.5 million Spotify streams within 24 hours--setting a new record for a Nigerian release. For weeks, the song maintained its No. 1 position on the Official Nigeria Top 100, Apple Music Top Charts, and US Afrobeats Top 100.

Kese Video

The music video is a JM film production. Directed by Wizkid himself, the video unfolds across three distinct settings. It opens on a dimly lit theatre stage, where a group of dancers perfect intricate choreography under his watchful eye. The mood shifts to a lively house party, where Wizkid joins a crowd, moving effortlessly to the beat.

The final scene delivers a striking visual statement--Wizkid poses in an art gallery alongside elegantly dressed Black models, a nod to beauty, heritage, and cultural pride.

With its fluid choreography, vibrant aesthetics, and rich storytelling, the Kese (Dance) video amplifies the song's energy. Fans have already flooded social media with reactions, and within an hour of its release, the video had drawn over 14,000 views. It now stands at over 500,000 views as of this report.

Morayo Tour

The video's arrival comes just as Wizkid announces his Morayo tour, which will kick off in May. He'll perform at major European venues, including Berlin's Velodrome Arena (21 May), Rotterdam's Ahoy RTM Stage (23 May), and Paris' Accor Arena (25 May).

Released in November 2024, 'Morayo' is Wizkid's sixth studio album and a deeply personal tribute to his late mother. It features collaborations with Asake, Anaïs Cardot, Brent Faiyaz, Jazmine Sullivan, and Tiakola.

'Kese (Dance)' showcases Wizkid's evolution, merging his early sound with the finesse of 'Made in Lagos' to create a track that keeps dance floors moving worldwide.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.