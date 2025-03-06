Nigeria: Death Toll in Lagos Building Collapse Hits 4

6 March 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Eugene Agha

Two more bodies have been recovered from the collapsed two-storey building in Lagos, bringing the total number of death to four.

Two bodies had been recovered from the accident site on Wednesday while six injured persons were rescued by emergency responders.

Territorial Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in the South-West Region, Ibrahim Farinloye, in a statement on Thursday, said two additional bodies were retrieved from the rubble while a man was rescued.

"Additionally, two dead bodies retrieved from the rubles and one male adult rescued as at Thursday morning making a total of four dead bodies recovered and 15 persons rescued at the scene of the storey building incident.

"The structure is located at Oriwu Estate, Elf Bus stop, imward Ajah, Lekki+Epe expressway, Lagos," he said.

Farinloye further explained that operation was ongoing while calling for the cooperation of members of the public.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.