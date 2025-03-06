Rwanda: Mbarushimana Blames As Kigali's Peace Cup Exit On Squad Shortage

AS Kigali coach Shaban Mbarushimana insists his team could have have reach as far as they could in the Peace Cup had it not been for club's shortage of in-depth squad.

Wednesday's 2-2 draw with Police FC wasn't enough for the Citizens to advance into the semifinals as they were bundled out after losing the tie 4-3 on aggregate, having lost 2-1 in the first leg.

Mbarushimana claimed that he didn't have enough options on the bench at his disposal and that affected the targeted results.

" My squad is very limited. We even struggled to find a replacement when my striker Hussein 'Tshabalala' got injured. I think our squad size is small and it really affected us," Mbarushimana said.

" It was generally a good game and I think we were not bad. The problem was that we didn't have that quality needed on the bench."

AS Kigali's exit from the Peace Cup could see them finish the season without a trophy although they are not out of the title race in Rwanda Premier League where they currently trail in third place with 33 points, 9 behind league leaders Rayon Sports.

" Now we are out of the Peace Cup and for the league, we are third on the table. Honestly, it will be difficult for us to catch up but, in football, you can never predict.," he said.

"I think our season might be over in terms of trophies but we will beef up our team and sign a host of players in June. Next season we will be much better," he added.

AS Kigali resume their league action with a trip to Umuganda Stadium where they will visit Rutsiro FC on Saturday, March 8.