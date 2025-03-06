Rwanda: Agnes Kalibata Completes Her Tenure At AGRA

Agnes Kalibata has stepped down after successfully serving two terms as the President of the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA), the organisation has said in a press statement.

The former Rwandan minister of agriculture joined AGRA in 2014 to lead an organisation that is dedicated to revolutionising Africa's agricultural sector.

"As I transition from my role as President of AGRA, I reflect with immense pride on our transformative journey over the past ten years," she said in a statement. "AGRA is now in a strong position to meet the challenges ahead and the expectation to do more for small-holder farmers."

Under her leadership, AGRA has achieved great strides that will have and continues to transform the lives of smallholder farmers across Africa.

By 2021, AGRA's initiatives had reportedly improved food security and increased incomes for 30 million farming households across 11 African countries. This, data shows, was achieved through targeted investments in state capability and policies, input delivery systems, and partnerships for inclusive agricultural growth.

In 2023 alone, AGRA secured $550 million in new funding, bringing its total financial resources to $619 million. This capital, the organisation says, has bolstered AGRA's capacity to drive agricultural transformation initiatives.

Over the years, the Alliance has designed seed sector strategies and investment plans for countries such as Nigeria, Ethiopia, Kenya, Uganda, Malawi, and Ghana, which have empowered governments to strengthen their bargaining power and effectively monitor agricultural performance.

Under Kalibata's leadership, AGRA has been advocating for increased private sector investment in promoting agricultural transformation in Africa, specifically increased investment for micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in Africa's agrifood landscape.

Kalibata's leadership has been internationally acknowledged. She received the 2019 Public Welfare Medal from the National Academy of Sciences for her efforts in transforming African agriculture through science and policy.

In 2024, she was honored with the Justus von Liebig Award for World Nutrition by the Foundation fiat panis for her outstanding contributions to global food systems and nutrition.

Alice Ruhweza takes over

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Governance Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

This week, the organisation announced that Kenya's Alice Ruhweza, the former Regional Director at the World-Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), will take over as its new president.

According to AGRA, Ruhweza has a 28-year career at the intersection of economic, social, and environmental policy and practice.

"She joins AGRA from the WWF, where she has been a passionate advocate for inclusive agri-food systems, climate change mitigation, and sustainable development," a statement reads in part.

AGRA's Board Chair, Hailemariam Dessalegn, said they were counting on Ruhweza's extensive international experience and profound understanding of the African landscape to drive collaboration across sectors.

"We believe she has what it takes to build on the solid foundation Dr. Agnes Kalibata established and developed," he said. "The Board is looking to her leadership to galvanize sector actors and foster a collaborative, results-oriented, and participatory culture that AGRA aspires to."

As we face unprecedented challenges, Dessalegn added, "her guidance will ensure that we remain a listening, engaging institution demonstrating progress and supporting countries in expediting their development."