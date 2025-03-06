Nigerians Urged to Move Beyond Failings of Past Leaders

The president of Nigerians in Diaspora Chamber of Commerce (NiDCC), Ms Patience Key, has urged Nigerians to move beyond lamenting the inactions of past leaders, and take strategic steps to build a better Nigeria.

Key, Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) 2024 Edo State governorship candidate, made the call in a statement issued on Wednesday while reacting to by former President Ibrahim Babangida, autobiography "A Journey in Service."

The former governorship candidate, who stated that the book's revelation that MKO Abiola won the 1993 presidential election was not new, however added that it did not erase the consequences of that annulment, including the political instability, economic stagnation, and national disillusionment it birthed.

She however noted that the time for outrage was over, urging Nigerians to channel their emotions into building a future where no one could annul their destiny.

"If we continue in this cycle of reactionary frustration, nothing will change.

"Transformation requires more than righteous indignation--it demands disciplined, coordinated action," she said.

She said to build Nigeria requires reclaiming political power through strategic mobilisation.

"We must stop lamenting about bad leadership and start funding, supporting, and electing transformational leaders at every level of government," she said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Key advocated the need to harness Nigeria's diaspora resources including the over 20 dollars annual diaspora remittance to political and systemic change in the country.

Key also sought an end to ethnic and religious manipulation in the country, saying the path forward is not just in criticism but in coalition-building across tribal and religious lines.

The former chairman, Board of Directors, Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation Americas, USA, also called for building of economic independence to free Nigeria from external control.

She said that Nigeria must build self-sustaining industries that harness her abundant resources and human capital.

She also advocated support for local businesses, invested in Nigerian innovation, and demanded policies that put Nigeria first.

"Nigeria cannot remain a country that consumes everything and produces nothing.

"We must prioritise industrialisation, invest in local manufacturing, minimise environmental impact, effectively utilise natural resources, waste reduction, promote circular economy principles.

"We must ensure our natural wealth benefits Nigerians--not foreign corporations and corrupt politicians," she said.

Key also urged the country to forge a unified national identity by putting Nigeria first before ethnicity, religion and other things that divided Nigerians.

While urging the youth to take control of their future and support credible leaders, Key tasked Nigerian professionals and entrepreneurs to believe and invest in Nigeria.

She also called on Nigerians in diaspora to use their influence to demand reforms, fund political change, and invest in industries that would break Nigeria dependency on foreign aid.