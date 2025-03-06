Zimbabwe/Nigeria: World Cup Qualifiers - We'll Defeat Super Eagles in Uyo, Zimbabwe Coach Declares

6 March 2025
Leadership (Abuja)

Zimbabwe's head coach, Michael Nees, is confident that his team can overcome the Super Eagles of Nigeria when the two sides meet for a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying match later this month.

Nigeria will host the Warriors in a Matchday Six encounter at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Tuesday, 25th March.

The Super Eagles currently sit fifth in Group C with three points from four matches, while Zimbabwe finds itself at the bottom of the group with two points. Both teams will be eager for a victory to bolster their hopes of qualifying for the World Cup.

Nees believes his team has the potential to secure a notable win against the Super Eagles. "Like us, Nigeria have their backs against the wall; they are like wounded lions wanting to turn the page following a poor start to the qualifiers.

"It will be an exciting game, and Nigeria is beatable in Uyo," Nees asserted.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.