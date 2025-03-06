Zimbabwe/Nigeria: World Cup Qualifiers - We'll Defeat Super Eagles in Uyo, Zimbabwe Coach Declares

Zimbabwe's head coach, Michael Nees, is confident that his team can overcome the Super Eagles of Nigeria when the two sides meet for a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying match later this month.

Nigeria will host the Warriors in a Matchday Six encounter at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Tuesday, 25th March.

The Super Eagles currently sit fifth in Group C with three points from four matches, while Zimbabwe finds itself at the bottom of the group with two points. Both teams will be eager for a victory to bolster their hopes of qualifying for the World Cup.

Nees believes his team has the potential to secure a notable win against the Super Eagles. "Like us, Nigeria have their backs against the wall; they are like wounded lions wanting to turn the page following a poor start to the qualifiers.

"It will be an exciting game, and Nigeria is beatable in Uyo," Nees asserted.