Uganda: Fact-Check - UPDF Dismisses Viral Claim On Jatt, Kawempe North By-Election

Claim: A widely circulated statement attributed to UPDF spokesperson Brig. Gen. Felix Kulayigye claims that the UPDF does not know the Joint Anti-Terrorism Taskforce (JATT), only hears about them in the media, and that their focus is on the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) in Eastern Congo, not the Kawempe North by-election.

Verdict: FALSE

Facts:UPDF Dismissal of the Claim

The UPDF has officially dismissed the claim, stating that Brig. Gen. Kulayigye did not make such remarks. Additionally, No credible media house or UPDF communication channel has published or verified the statement.

JATT's Existence and UPDF Affiliation

JATT is an established security outfit operating under the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI), which is part of the UPDF structure. The UPDF cannot claim ignorance of JATT, as it has been referenced in various security operations, particularly in counterterrorism efforts.

UPDF's Role in Internal Security

While the UPDF is engaged in operations against the ADF in Eastern Congo, it has a history of involvement in domestic security matters, including elections and counterterrorism activities.

The suggestion that the UPDF is entirely uninvolved in the Kawempe North by-election contradicts past instances where security forces, including military intelligence units, have participated in maintaining public order.

Misattribution and Misinformation Risks

The viral nature of the statement suggests a possible case of misinformation aimed at creating public mistrust in the UPDF's position.

Without verifiable sources or direct attribution, spreading such claims risks distorting public perception of security operations.

Conclusion:

The UPDF has denied the authenticity of this claim, and there is no credible evidence that Brig. Gen. Felix Kulayigye made these statements. Additionally, JATT is a known entity within Uganda's security structure, contradicting the claim that the UPDF does not recognise it.

This statement appears to be misinformation, likely intended to fuel controversy around security operations related to the Kawempe North by-election.