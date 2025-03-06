Kenya: Ex-Journalist Moses Dola Freed After Completing 10-Year Jail Term Over Wife's Murder

6 March 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nairobi — Former journalist Moses Dola has been released from prison after completing his 10-year sentence for killing his wife, Sarah Kabiru, a former NTV journalist.

Dola was sentenced to 10 years in prison on November 29, 2018, after pleading guilty to manslaughter charges in a plea bargain.

He admitted to unintentionally causing Kabiru's death on May 3, 2011, at their home in Nairobi.

The former NTV journalist was arrested on May 16, 2011, he was taken to prison where he spent 627 days before his trial started.

In 2012, he, however, deposited Sh1 million bail to secure temporary freedom.

During his incarceration, Dola pursued legal studies and is currently enrolled in law school, a move he has described as part of his personal transformation.

