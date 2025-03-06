Uganda: Isimba Dam Defects - Spillway Tests to Be Carried Out in China

Kampala — The spillway defects at Isimba Dam will be subjected to a Physical Model Test (PMT) in China to determine the root cause of the structural issues and whether a third spillway is required, the Parliamentary Committee on Environment and Natural Resources has resolved.

The Committee Chairperson, Herbert Ariko revealed the decision following an oversight visit and a high-level meeting with key stakeholders, including the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development, Uganda Electricity Generation Company Limited (UEGCL), China International Water and Electric Corporation (the contractor) and Artelia & KKATT Consults (the owner's engineer).

During a press conference on Wednesday, 05 March 2025 at Parliament, Ariko said that the stakeholders acknowledged the challenge and are determined to resolve it.

"The PMT is a critical step in identifying the cause of the defects and ensuring that we adopt the right solutions. The results of the 1:20 scale model test will inform us about the root cause of the spillway defects, while the 1:40 model test will determine whether the dam requires an additional spillway to meet discharge capacity requirements," he said.

A delegation comprising representatives from the owner's engineer, the contractor, UEGCL, the Ministry of Energy and a panel of experts will travel to China to witness the tests.

Ariko stressed that the exercise must be completed by 30 March 2025 to be followed by technical recommendations which will guide the repair process.

In addition to the PMT, a technical team has been tasked with assessing the measures required to create dry conditions for effective inspection and repairs.

"This is a matter of national interest; we expect all parties to strictly adhere to the agreed timelines so that we can resolve these defects once and for all," Ariko added.

The committee also resolved that the Minister for Energy will continue to provide overall guidance on the project.

"In the event of any disputes during execution, the minister may appoint a mediator to facilitate amicable resolution, overriding the traditional dispute resolution mechanisms in the engineering, procurement and construction contract," he stated.

Under the accelerated work programme, the contractor is required to revise the Master Completion Schedule by addressing all comments from the owner's engineer and submitting a final, approved version to the employer by 30 April 2025. The contractor must also appoint an experienced planning manager to oversee the process in line with contract provisions.

Meanwhile, discussions are underway to establish a separate insurance cover specifically for the spillway works, distinct from the general Construction All Risks Policy.

A joint meeting of the Ministry of Energy, Solicitor General, UEGCL, Insurance Regulatory Authority, the owner's engineer and the contractor will be convened urgently to finalise the modalities.

"We are taking a comprehensive approach to ensure that all aspects, from technical solutions to financial safeguards are addressed. This dam is critical to Uganda's power generation, and we cannot afford any further setbacks," he said.

The Minister of State for Energy, Hon. Sidronius Okasaai stated that the costs for the resolving of the problem could go up to about US $150 million. He said the figures could go down or up depending on what is on the ground.

"One of them is the spill way. The other is a comprehensive plan to complete the work and owing to insurance and implementation of the work plan... when you look at the demand and supply of electricity in the near future, we are going to the negatives and so getting 183 megawatts off the supply chain will actually cause a disaster," he said.

Prof. Wang Yongtian, the Vice President, China International Water and Electric Corporation said they are committed to complete the work and ensure quality.