Kenya: MSS Force Commander Otunge Attends Strategic Meeting On Maritime Capability in the Bahamas

Nairobi — The Multinational Security Support Mission in Haiti (MSS) force commander Godfrey Otunge participated in the recently concluded MSS Strategic Planning Meeting on Bahamas Maritime Capabilities, held in the Bahamas.

In a statement released Wednesday, MSS disclosed that the meeting took place on February 27 and 28, chaired by The Bahamas' Prime Minister, Philip Davis.

The Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) hosted the MSS delegation at Coral Harbour Base, emphasizing the country's vital role in combating transnational threats and bolstering regional security.

The Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) hosted the MSSM delegation at Coral Harbour Base, emphasizing The Bahamas' key role in countering transnational threats and strengthening regional security.

During the visit, MSS stated that the delegation engaged in high-level discussions with RBDF leadership to refine maritime strategies aimed at combating gang activity in Haiti and enhancing regional maritime security.

"The discussions focused on maritime operations essential to reducing the influence of gangs in Haiti, with particular attention on enhancing the effectiveness of naval and coast guard units across Haiti and the Caribbean," MSS said.

These units play a crucial role in preventing the flow of illicit goods and disrupting criminal networks. The RBDF's maritime capabilities were highlighted, especially its expertise in surveillance, interdiction operations, and strategic support for MSSM in Haiti.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Arms and Armies Latin America and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The meeting also reviewed overall strategy, operations, and tactics, with a focus on the deployment to secure key areas, curtail gang activities, and protect critical maritime routes. This strategy includes naval patrols, air surveillance, and strengthened collaboration with international partners.

The RBDF reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with international partners to ensure the success of the MSS mission, reinforcing its dedication to national and regional security and stability.

Otunge was accompanied by Wayne Munroe -Minister of National Security, Ambassador Jerusa Ali -Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Liaisons, and Commodore Raymond E. King - Commander of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF).

Also, in attendance were MSSO Deputy Director Jayne Toroitich and Chief of Staff Ian Rowe. The MSSM delegation included Jack Ombaka - Director of Strategic Communications, Lieutenant Colonel Joel Oscar Brown - Legal Officer, Hosea Bundotich - Director of Community Engagement, and Commander Jean Pedro Mars of the Haitian Coast Guard.