Rwanda: Peace Cup - Novic Admits Gasogi Were Tough to Eliminate

6 March 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

APR head coach Darko Novic has said that Gasogi United gave his side a very difficult time although they eventually eliminated them from the Peace Cup quarterfinals.

Novic's Lions were held to a 0-0 draw by Gasogi at Kigali Pele Stadium on Wednesday but the result wasn't enough for the latter to qualify for the semifinals as the army side advanced instead with a 1-0 aggregate win.

Gasogi dominated ball possession during the second leg as they pushed the even the scores, having lost 1-0 in the first leg. However, APR FC held their nerve to book a ticket to the last four where they will face holders Police FC.

READ: Malanda scores winner as Mukura shock APR

"It is important that we are in the semifinals, I feel that Gasogi was the most difficult game for us. I have a feeling that some of my players were so tired. The most important thing is that we won this game and we will prepare for future matches," Novic told the press after the match.

The Serbian gaffer further warned that they won't underestimate any team and instead, they are taking every game seriously, as he looks to win a double.

"We respect every team, we play against all teams like we are playing against the biggest teams in Africa," Novic said.

APR's next is now to beat Police FC if they are to lift the Peace Cup they last won in 2017.

Police FC eliminated APR FC from the same round of the cup semifinals and went on the lift the trophy. It could be time for the army side to take a revenge, or else, history could repeat itself.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.