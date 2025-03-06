Rwanda: Peace Cup - Novic Admits Gasogi Were Tough to Eliminate

APR head coach Darko Novic has said that Gasogi United gave his side a very difficult time although they eventually eliminated them from the Peace Cup quarterfinals.

Novic's Lions were held to a 0-0 draw by Gasogi at Kigali Pele Stadium on Wednesday but the result wasn't enough for the latter to qualify for the semifinals as the army side advanced instead with a 1-0 aggregate win.

Gasogi dominated ball possession during the second leg as they pushed the even the scores, having lost 1-0 in the first leg. However, APR FC held their nerve to book a ticket to the last four where they will face holders Police FC.

"It is important that we are in the semifinals, I feel that Gasogi was the most difficult game for us. I have a feeling that some of my players were so tired. The most important thing is that we won this game and we will prepare for future matches," Novic told the press after the match.

The Serbian gaffer further warned that they won't underestimate any team and instead, they are taking every game seriously, as he looks to win a double.

"We respect every team, we play against all teams like we are playing against the biggest teams in Africa," Novic said.

APR's next is now to beat Police FC if they are to lift the Peace Cup they last won in 2017.

Police FC eliminated APR FC from the same round of the cup semifinals and went on the lift the trophy. It could be time for the army side to take a revenge, or else, history could repeat itself.