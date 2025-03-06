Rwanda: Ex-Delinquents to Get Cows After Rehab

President Paul Kagame has donated cows to 30 ex-delinquents, who exhibit good behaviour after rehabilitation as part of expanding the Girinka programme and a way to discourage recidivism among rehab trainees.

According to the Minister of Local Government, Patrice Mugenzi, who presided over the ex-delinquents' graduation ceremony on Wednesday, March 5, at the Iwawa Rehabilitation Centre, the best performing trainees with good conduct will get a cow from the President.

"One trainee with the best conduct of all those who come from the same district will be supported with a cow. They will be selected by their colleagues and this is one of the measures to curb the number of ex-delinquents returning to the rehabilitation centre."

"The Girinka programme is part of development, and the cows will support the trainees get an occupation and improve their livelihoods," said Mugenzi.

More than 6,400 trainees have graduated from Iwawa, Gitagata and Nyamagabe rehab centres and they will be reintegrated into the society after two years of training various trades such as agriculture, tailoring, and masonry.

Need for jobs

Rehabilitation officials have previously said that about 17 per cent of trainees return to rehab centres after engage in deviant behaviour, such as drug abuse.

For Fred Mufulukye, Director General of the National Rehabilitation Service (NRS), highlighted the aim of vocational training for the rehab graduates and the need to get jobs once they are back in the community in order to prevent recidivism.

"If they are not working, the likelihood of returning to delinquency will remain high. That is why some of them are returning to the rehabilitation centers. Getting them something to do is necessary," Mufulukye said.

Graduates like Jack Germain Tuyishime, 28, who comes from Kigali, reflected on the time he spent at Iwawa.

"We had sessions with psychologists, and I really think their advice will help me once I return to my community," said Tuyishime, who holds a university degree in mass communication.

"I was able to train in a trade of my interest, I am now able to work in the clothing industry, but again, I am ready to do a publication relations job as well."

"I want to contribute to the country," said another graduate, who chose to remain unidentified. "The blame is on me seeing my peer group contributing to national development. I am a better person now, and no longer a threat to society."