Ethiopia: When Persistence, Hard Work Pay Off

Semira Yimam stands as a beacon of hard work and determination, embodying the values of diligence, strength, and compassion that she inherited from her mother. Her profound love for both her mother and her country often leaves her speechless and teary-eyed as it is not simply expressed in words but through her actions, illustrating her deep respect and commitment.

Semira was born in Gersha, a small rural town located 27 kilometers from the town of Dessie, in the South Wollo Zone of the Amhara State. As the youngest of six siblings, Semira believes that she received special attention from her mother, especially after her father, Yimam, passed away when she was just a year old. Raised by her mother, Zeyineba Mekonnen, who assumed both parental roles, Samira has always held her mother in the highest regard, viewing her as a role model. Zeyineba's unwavering perseverance in raising six children amidst numerous hardships earned her respect and admiration, solidifying her status as a revered matriarch within the community.

Samira's educational journey began at her primary school in her surrounding area, where she completed up to the eighth grade. However, as there was no high school in her nearby area, she moved to Dessie to further her studies. It was at that time that she developed an interest for sport, mainly for volleyball, often preferring to play alongside boys rather than girls. Her passion for volleyball bolstered her confidence and provided her with opportunities to represent Dessie Town and compete in various tournaments that were organized in Dessie and the surrounding areas.

However, as she stated to EPA, she realized in her later years that her deep love for volleyball wouldn't provide her with long-term benefits. Thus, abandoning her interest in sport, she decided to take on the responsibility of helping her mother in raising six children. At the age of 14, she began working in the property department of a Chinese-owned road Construction Company to support her family.

Like many of her peers, Samira didn't spend her time enjoying leisure activities, rather undertaking various activities. Within the construction company, she served numerous responsibilities holding various roles. However, determined to challenge gender norms, she honed the skills and abilities required to operate loaders by closely observing experienced operators. By the age of 16, mastering the necessary skills for loader operator, she began driving heavy machinery efficiently and safely. However, since she was too young to hold an official driver's license, she practiced diligently until she turned 18, at which point she obtained a special license that allowed her to operate a loader.

Despite societal skepticism regarding her career choice, Samira excelled in her role, operating a loader efficiently for four years without causing any accident. Her commitment, persistence and hard work did not go unnoticed by the Chinese supervisors; rather, they were met with recognition and appreciation. They encouraged her, affirming her abilities as a female operator. However, her mother was more concerned about her daughter's safety, worrying that Semira was too young to handle such heavy machinery.

Throughout her journey, Samira encountered numerous societal criticisms. Many advised her to quit the career, claiming it was 'man's job.' However turning deaf ears to their outdated attitudes, she continued her work with pride and diligence. Her experiences were not just about proving others wrong; they were about embodying resilience in a male-dominated industry. Samira's adventurous spirit led her to seek out new challenges, especially when told that a task "was not for a woman."

After gaining better experience, Samira started looking for better opportunities and she moved to Wollega, Oromia State despite the disapproval of those around her. Unfazed by the distance or the uncertainty of moving to a new area, she packed her belongings and relocated to Wollega.

Upon arriving in Wollega, she reunited with friends from her previous work, who welcomed her warmly and supported her to focus on her work. Unfortunately, the security situation in the area hampered her to continue working. Determined not to give up, Samira relocated to Addis Ababa, where she took on the role of a crusher operator in Bole Bulbula.

Her determination to improve her skills and financial situation remained steadfast. Semira saved diligently and earned her fifth-level driver's license, a significant milestone in her quest to become a heavy truck driver. Despite skepticism from peers who questioned her ambitions, Samira remained resolute in her goals; becoming a truck driver and realizing her childhood dream.

In fact, while the fifth-level driver's license opened some doors, it also presented challenges. Many employers dismissed her applications, asserting that truck driving is "not a woman's job." Undeterred, Samira continued to pursue opportunities. Meanwhile, she soon learned of a vacancy for a crane operator position at the Chinese Company in Semira, Afar.

With the experience she had gained, Semira applied for the job and quickly transitioned into the water drilling sector. However, after a few weeks, she became seriously ill and required hospitalization. Despite the health setback, she did not regret her decision to take the job.

After recovering, Semira refocused on driving rather than mechanical work. She took on a new role transporting sand-loading Sino-Trucks to Dukem, earning a daily allowance of 300 Birr. Though the work was demanding, it was preferable to idleness, and Samira joined the drivers' association while waiting for better opportunities.

Luckily, when she learned that the Dangote Cement Factory was hiring drivers, she seized the opportunity and applied for the drivers' association that was in charge of recruiting drivers. Although Semira was initially not screened in the selection process for the pre-employment tests, she traveled to Addis Ababa, where the tests were administered, and arrived earlier than the exam time. The superintendents did not let her down; but allowed her to take the exam. Demonstrating her skills and knowledge of the trucks, Semira excelled, ranking first with a score of 96.

Her success at Dangote marked a turning point in her career, but it also introduced new challenges. As the only female driver, she faced skepticism from others who doubted her ability to navigate the demanding logistics of her role. Nevertheless, her dedication and hard work earned her recognition, and she quickly became a respected member of her team.

Semira's journey as a truck driver took her to Djibouti, where she took on the challenges of long-haul trucking. Despite the challenges, including navigating treacherous routes, she thrived in her role. Her unwavering commitment to her work and her colleagues fostered a strong sense of camaraderie, making her a source of inspiration to others in the area.

Throughout her career, Semira has remained firm in her belief that gender should not dictate one's capabilities. Despite the many challenges she has faced, Semira continues to embody resilience and determination. She strives to challenge stereotypes and empower women to pursue their dreams, regardless of societal expectations. Her experience as a truck driver has not only shaped her identity but also her to support her family, including her two children and her late sister's children.

Her story serves as a testament to the power of perseverance and the importance of breaking barriers, inspiring countless women to follow their dreams and redefine societal norms.

Semira got recognitions and received several awards from various entities; including from the Logistics Department of Defense; and the Ministry of Transport and Logistics. Many people, including the Mayor of Dire Dawa, gave her recognitions; and praised her for her bravery.

Semira has ambitions that go beyond personal success. She aims to establish a training institute for aspiring female drivers, believing that increasing the representation of women in the profession could significantly reduce accidents and improve safety standards within the profession. She has also a firm belief in making her dream a reality.