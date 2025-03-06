Mozambique: President Chapo, Opposition Sign Dialogue Deal Without Mondlane

6 March 2025
allAfrica.com

Cape Town — Mozambique's President Daniel Chapo and several civil society, religious, and opposition leaders signed a "compromise agreement" on Wednesday, March 5, for an "inclusive national dialogue" in Maputo. However, opposition leader Venancio Mondlane, who says he won the election, did not sign the agreement, and tensions increased after a protest was broken up with tear gas and live ammunition today.

The government denied reports that Mondlane's convoy came under "a barrage of gunfire" during the demonstration, saying police had been instructed to stop any attempt to disrupt the signing ceremony.

Nine people, including President Daniel Chapo, signed the deal, which aims to"restore political and social stability" in the country after months of deadly protests and police action after the October election.

One of the signatories, Albino Forquilha, leader of the Podemos party, had previously formed an alliance with Venancio Mondlane in the last elections. However, when Forquilha's party decided to join the Mozambican National Assembly, Mondlane called it a betrayal and ended his relationship with Podemos.

In a speech, Forquilha called for a "developed and reconciled Mozambique" and urged the people of Mozambique to show "goodwill" to end the country's crises.

Chapo called for the "reconciliation" of Mozambicans and condemned the "violent, illegal, and even criminal" protests.

Mondlane's supporters called the police action during today's demonstration an "ambush", in which two children were reportedly shot dead and 16 people injured.

