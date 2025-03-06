Malawi: World Vision Malawi Empowers Communities Through Wash Projects

6 March 2025
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wilfred Golden

World Vision Malawi has made remarkable progress in promoting universal access to Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH), reaching over 1 million people with safe water and sanitation services in the past five years.

Speaking during the opening of a WASH Business Plan Workshop in Lilongwe, World Vision Malawi's Director of Operations, Charles Chimombo, said the organization's new five-year strategy (2026-2030) will align with government priorities to achieve universal access to clean water by 2030.

"We want to ensure that every person, especially in vulnerable communities, has access to clean and potable water. This aligns with the government's commitment to achieve universal access by 2030," Chimombo said.

He emphasized that the plan will promote transparency, accountability, and partnerships with government and development partners to deliver lasting impact.

Peter Chipeta, Deputy Director of Water Supply and Sanitation at the Ministry of Water, urged communities to take ownership of WASH projects to ensure sustainability, while also addressing challenges such as vandalism and climate change impacts.

The meeting brought together stakeholders from NGOs and development partners working in WASH projects across the country.

