Malawi: Poets Q Malewezi, Kamwendo in Africa Stories Programme

Malawian poets Q Malewezi and Christina Kamwendo have been chosen to participate in the African Stories for Social Change (ASSC) programme scheduled for 14 to 16 April this year.

Malewezi, who is Presidential Advisor on Arts and Creative in Malawi, has made it as a mentor while Kamwendo will join 19 others in Africa to undergone the mentorship programme in Accra Ghana.

A statement released by African Social Movements Baraza said as part of the third event, the organisation's sponsors Trust Africa has partnered Thrive Africa to run the programme.

Reads the statement in part: "ASSC harnesses the power of storytelling to amplify the voices and work of social movements, shedding light on critical social justice issues and driving collective action.

"Twenty exceptional storytellers from across the continent have been selected for the ASSC programme. These include photographers, filmmakers, writers, poets, and multi-media storytellers who are deeply engaged with social movements and are working on compelling projects that celebrate activism, ethical inquiry and social impact.

"Their contributions will be featured through exhibitions, publications and digital platforms at the ASM Baraza, fostering important dialogues on the role of and power of social movements in fostering accountability, justice and transformation."

The African Stories for will kick off with a six-week mentorship programme guided by experienced mentors such as Malewezi.

Writing on his Facebook Page, Malewezi said he was excited to join as a creative mentor for the 2025 programme.

Reads the post: "Storytelling is a powerful tool for shaping narratives, preserving culture and driving change. Through poetry, spoken word and writing, I have shared African stories on global stages and worked to build creative spaces through Kweza Arts.

"Looking forward to mentoring young multimedia storytellers in reclaiming and amplying African narratives at the third African Social Movements Baraza in Accra, Ghana from 14 to 16 April, 2025."

Other participants are from Egypt, Ghana, Ethiopia, Kenya, Madagascar, South Africa, Sudan and Zimbabwe.