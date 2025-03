Egypt: FM Heads to KSA for Key Regional Meetings

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigration Badr Abdelatty traveled to Mecca on Thursday, March 6, 2025, to participate in a ministerial meeting with Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states aimed at enhancing regional coordination and discussing shared strategic interests.

On Friday, March 7, Abdelatty will attend an extraordinary session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Jeddah, where foreign ministers from member states will convene to discuss support for the Palestinian people amid ongoing Israeli military actions.