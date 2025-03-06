Egypt to Build U.S.$660m Liquid, Gas Bulk Terminal At Dekheila Port

Egypt's General Authority for Alexandria Port and the Alexandria Supply Chain Company (ASCC) signed an initial $660 million concession agreement on Thursday to develop a liquid and gas bulk terminal at Dekheila Port. The project is fully financed by Egyptian capital through a strategic partnership between petrochemical companies under the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources--ECHEM, Sidpec, Ethydco, and Gasco--the Holding Company for Maritime and Land Transport under the Ministry of Transport, and a private sector entity.