Egypt: Tourism Minister Holds Meetings With German, Int'l Travel Industry Leaders

Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Sherif Fathy held a series of professional meetings with top executives from major German and international tour operators, travel agencies, and airlines during his visit to Berlin for the ITB Berlin 2025 tourism fair, held from March 4 to 6.

Fathy engaged with key players such as TUI Group, DER Touristik, Schauinsland Reisen, ITAKA, and Edelweiss Air to explore strategies for increasing inbound tourism to Egypt and enhancing collaboration. Discussions focused on marketing Egypt's diverse tourism offerings, infrastructure developments, and new investment opportunities, particularly in the North Coast, which is emerging as a high-end tourism destination.

The minister announced familiarization trips for industry professionals to experience Egypt's tourism potential firsthand. Promotional campaigns will also expand, including advertising on boarding passes in Poland to attract more visitors.

Fathy highlighted major infrastructure upgrades in Egypt, including new airports, roads, and transport links, as well as large-scale tourism projects like Ras El Hekma, the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) set for full opening on July 3, and the development of religious and cultural heritage sites such as the Holy Family Trail and St. Catherine's "Great Transfiguration" Project.

Industry leaders expressed optimism about Egypt's tourism growth, with TUI Group noting an increase in visitor numbers and plans to expand its hotel investments in the North Coast. ITAKA expects 50% growth in Polish tourism to Egypt, while Edelweiss Air projects a 20% increase in flights to Egypt this year.

The meetings were attended by Egypt's Ambassador to Germany, Mohamed El-Badri, Egyptian Tourism Promotion Authority CEO Amr El-Kady, and other key tourism officials.