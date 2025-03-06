Ghana National Day

document

On behalf of the United States of America, I extend warm wishes to President Mahama and the people of Ghana as they celebrate their National Day. The U.S. partnership with Ghana - rooted in our shared desire for freedom, democracy, economic prosperity, and security - is stronger today than ever before. We commend Ghana for its steadfast leadership in West Africa and across the African continent.

The United States looks forward to deepening our many ties with the Ghanaian people and new government in the year ahead. May you have a safe and prosperous National Day.

Marco Rubio, Secretary of State