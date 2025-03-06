Ghana National Day

6 March 2025
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
document

On behalf of the United States of America, I extend warm wishes to President Mahama and the people of Ghana as they celebrate their National Day. The U.S. partnership with Ghana - rooted in our shared desire for freedom, democracy, economic prosperity, and security - is stronger today than ever before. We commend Ghana for its steadfast leadership in West Africa and across the African continent.

The United States looks forward to deepening our many ties with the Ghanaian people and new government in the year ahead. May you have a safe and prosperous National Day.

Marco Rubio, Secretary of State

Read the original article on State Department.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 United States Department of State. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.