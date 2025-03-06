Southern Africa: U.S. Embassy Zimbabwe Hosts Southern Africa U.S. Exchange Alumni Summit

6 March 2025
United States Embassy (Harare)
press release

Advancing Innovative Solutions to Global Challenges

U.S. Embassy Zimbabwe hosted the 2025 edition of the Southern Africa U.S. Exchange Alumni Summit. The event was a platform for U.S. expertise to engage with talented U.S. exchange alumni from the region and pioneer transformative solutions. With support from the U.S. Department of State's ECA Office of Alumni Affairs, the Southern Africa U.S. Exchange Alumni Summit brought together leaders from U.S. exchange programs across the SADC region--Angola, Botswana, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Eswatini, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador Tremont highlighted the U.S. foreign policy direction. 'There are three messages I want to share with you today: First, we have new leadership in the United States that wants to build partnerships and effect positive change through bold and innovative action. Second, there is power in relationships - they make the United States strong and make your businesses and organizations strong. She referenced U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio who said, "We need to ensure that we have an environment here that's conducive to creativity, to boldness, to new ideas, to recognizing the dynamic world in which we live - one that is changing faster than it has ever changed before. And we need to be ahead of it."

Learn more at https://southernafrica.useasummit.org/25/

Read the original article on U.S. Embassy Harare.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 United States Embassy. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.