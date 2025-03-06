Southern Africa: U.S. Embassy Zimbabwe Hosts Southern Africa U.S. Exchange Alumni Summit

press release

Advancing Innovative Solutions to Global Challenges

U.S. Embassy Zimbabwe hosted the 2025 edition of the Southern Africa U.S. Exchange Alumni Summit. The event was a platform for U.S. expertise to engage with talented U.S. exchange alumni from the region and pioneer transformative solutions. With support from the U.S. Department of State's ECA Office of Alumni Affairs, the Southern Africa U.S. Exchange Alumni Summit brought together leaders from U.S. exchange programs across the SADC region--Angola, Botswana, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Eswatini, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador Tremont highlighted the U.S. foreign policy direction. 'There are three messages I want to share with you today: First, we have new leadership in the United States that wants to build partnerships and effect positive change through bold and innovative action. Second, there is power in relationships - they make the United States strong and make your businesses and organizations strong. She referenced U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio who said, "We need to ensure that we have an environment here that's conducive to creativity, to boldness, to new ideas, to recognizing the dynamic world in which we live - one that is changing faster than it has ever changed before. And we need to be ahead of it."

Learn more at https://southernafrica.useasummit.org/25/