Mauritius: Time-of-Use Tariffs Set to Be Introduced to Boost Energy Efficiency

Government is committed to fostering an energy-conscious nation and will invest in renewable energy projects while expanding energy efficiency programmes to promote sustainable consumption habits. As part of this engagement, the introduction of Time-of-Use Tariffs is envisaged to encourage electricity consumption during off-peak hours.

The Minister of Energy and Public Utilities, Mr Patrick Gervais Assirvaden, made this announcement, today, at the opening of a workshop on Energy Efficiency at the Hilton Mauritius Resort & Spa, Wolmar, in Flic-en-Flac.

The event, organised by the Ministry of Energy and Public Utilities in collaboration with the Energy Efficiency Management Office (EEMO) and the Central Electricity Board (CEB), brought together key industry stakeholders to discuss ways to enhance energy efficiency and develop a more effective national approach towards energy conservation.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mrs Zeenat Guness-Gooljar; the Director of the EEMO, Mr Oomeshwar Sewtohul; and the Chairman of the CEB were also present.

In his address Minister Assirvaden underlined that the Time-of-Use Tariffs is a powerful tool to manage electricity demand. This pricing system, he said, will reduce strain on the national electricity grid and promote energy efficiency, thus leading to a decrease in consumers' electricity bills.

Energy efficiency is about using energy wisely, embracing innovative technologies, and adopting sustainable practices while minimising environmental impact, he said.

The CEB has recorded a 20% increase in electricity consumption compared to previous years, particularly from 18 00 hours to 21 00 hours, and an unprecedented peak demand of 567.9 MW on Thursday, 6 February 2025. In response, the CEB launched a national energy efficiency campaign aimed at reducing peak electricity demand.

The Minister lauded the campaign noting that it has effectively managed evening peak consumption. Mauritius has saved a total of 98 MWh of electricity, 98 tons of CO2 emissions and approximately Rs 1 million, he said. Despite this progress, he called for continued efforts to ensure long-term energy sustainability, national solidarity and responsibility to maintain energy-saving habits.

According to Mr Assirvaden energy efficiency is the most immediate and viable response to rising electricity demand. Given the country's heavy reliance on imported fossil fuels, reducing this dependency and securing energy stability is critical for the economic and social well-being of Mauritius, he said.

The Minister underscored the need for smarter energy choices and investments in smart energy management systems, which would help ease the pressure on the country's electricity production capacity while strengthening resilience against fluctuating global energy prices and potential supply chain disruptions.

He also talked about new regulations concerning the import of air conditioners which will consolidate national energy security. These measures, he added, will eventually be expanded to other household appliances. Furthermore, laws will be amended to mandate energy audits for large electricity consumers, he said.