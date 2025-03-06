Nigeria: Four Dead, 15 Rescued in Lekki Building Collapse

A police spokesperson confirmed the deaths in a post on X, stating that two bodies were recovered on Wednesday, while two more were pulled from the rubble on Thursday morning

A three-storey building under construction collapsed on Oriwu Street, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos State, killing four people and injuring at least 15 others who were rescued from the rubble.

The incident occurred at 2:25 p.m. on Wednesday, prompting an immediate emergency response from the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA).

Police spokesperson Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the deaths in a post on X, stating that two bodies were recovered on Wednesday, while two more were pulled from the rubble on Thursday morning.

"Two more dead bodies were brought out of the rubble this morning," said Mr Hundeyin, a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), on Thursday.

He added that 14 people had been rescued and taken to the Lagos Island General Hospital while security operatives remained on site to maintain order during the ongoing search-and-rescue efforts.

Rescue operations underway

LASEMA's Permanent Secretary, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, reported that emergency responders arrived at the scene by 2:48 p.m. and found the structure completely collapsed.

"The immediate cause of the collapse is yet to be ascertained, but investigations are ongoing," he stated.

He confirmed that two adult males were initially extricated from the debris, while six seriously injured victims received medical care from the Lagos Response Unit Pre-Hospital Care Team before being transported to Marina General Hospital.

Rescue teams have deployed heavy-duty equipment, including excavators, as they continue searching for survivors.

This latest collapse adds to a disturbing trend of building failures in Lagos, raising concerns over construction quality and regulatory enforcement.

Data from the Building Collapse Prevention Guild (BCPG) shows that Lagos has recorded 115 building collapses in the past decade, accounting for 42.4% of all such incidents nationwide.

In 2022, at least three significant collapses occurred following the November 2021 Ikoyi high-rise disaster that killed at least 45 people.

A review of building collapses over the past five years indicates that Lagos Island and Ebute-Metta are the areas most affected because of aging structures. However, recent incidents have occurred across different locations in the state.

Root causes and calls for reform

Analysis of collapses between 2017 and 2022 revealed that poor construction was responsible for 36 per cent of cases, followed by ageing buildings (20 per cent). Other contributing factors include gas explosions, heavy rainfall, and weak foundations.

Experts have repeatedly criticised regulatory agencies for failing to enforce building standards, allowing substandard construction to persist.

The Lagos State Building Control Agency (LABSCA) and the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Agency (LASPPPA) enforce safety regulations.

The state government has introduced measures such as banning approval for buildings above three floors in Ebute-Metta, citing the area's soil and water table limitations.

However, industry professionals argue that stricter enforcement and harsher penalties for violators are necessary to prevent further disasters.