East Africa: Uganda to Wait Longer for Rains Because of Tropical Cyclones Over Indian Ocean

Kampala — Weather experts say rains are scheduled for next week, but they fear there could be a delay to the end of month because of the influence of a tropical cyclone currently present over the southern Indian Ocean that is affecting Uganda.

"This cyclone is pulling in moisture that would have otherwise been carried by the southeast winds into East Africa, including Uganda. As a result, rainfall formation is suppressed, delaying the onset of the MAM rainy season and extending the dry and hot conditions across the region," said the Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Water and environment Dr Alfred Okot Okidi at a press briefing today.

Flanked by officials from the Department of Meteorological Authority, he released the national weather forecast for March, April and May 2025, saying Uganda is currently experiencing dry conditions with high temperatures - a situation expected to persist in most parts until mid-March, after which the cooling occurs as the rains begin.

"A delayed onset of rains is anticipated due to the tropical cyclones over the Indian Ocean, with the rains establishing around mid to late March in most areas. The peak rainfall is expected between April and early May in most parts of the country. The temperatures, however, are expected to be warmer than average across the country during the MAM (March, April, and May) period," he said.

He cautioned Ugandans to stay indoors as much us possible due to the unusual high temperatures.

"Fellow Ugandans, in order to stay safe and reduce the impact of the current extreme heat, my ministry recommends you stay indoors in shade so that you reduce direct exposure to sunlight, especially during the peak hours; Take frequent showers so that you cool and regulate the body temperature ; stay hydrated by drinking plenty of clean water during the day, limit physical activities, especially during the very hot periods," PS Okidi said.

He however assured the country that, "the forecast for this season indicates that near-normal to above normal rainfall will be received over most parts of Uganda, with significant implications on agriculture, food security, water resources, and health, among others. I urge all stakeholders to use this forecast for strategic planning and informed decision-making to enhance food security, protect livelihoods, and strengthen climate resilience."

Dr Okidi explained that Cities and large towns in Uganda experience higher temperatures than the surrounding rural areas due to what we call the urban heat island effect.

"This occurs because of heat-absorbing surfaces such as tarmac roads, pavements, and concrete structures, which retain and release heat into the atmosphere. The second one is the greenhouse gas emissions from vehicles, industries, and other urban activities, which trap the heat and contribute to the rising temperatures."