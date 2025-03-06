Congo-Kinshasa: 'Insecurity Prevails in Bukavu Where Not a Night Goes By Without Three or Four Bodies Found On the Street'

Kinshasa — "Not a night goes by in Bukavu without finding three or four bodies on the street. Bodies also emerge from the lake," report local church sources in Bukavu, the capital of the Congolese province of South Kivu (in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo), which fell into the hands of the M23 rebel movement in mid-February (see Fides, 17/2/2025). Our sources, who have requested anonymity for security reasons, describe a city where the law of the strongest prevails. "Criminal gangs are still active, but they do not usually kill.... Small or large thefts are committed by these gangs, but the major looting is carried out with impunity by the M23 and its allies: a bank was emptied and three cassiterite deposits were looted".

It is also noted that "the looting that the city experienced before Sunday, February 16, the day of the official entry of the M23, was not only due to young people who found the weapons left behind by the fleeing soldiers of the regular Congolese army (FARDC). The M23 had already entered the city on Friday, February 14, and the major looting in the Kadutu market, accompanied by devastation, took place on Saturday, February 15".

The report also shows how the looting by the occupiers is taking place on a large scale: "The last known theft of minerals took place in the night of Thursday to Friday, February 27-28, in the Nguba district: 34 already sealed barrels of cassiterite ready for sale were rolled into large buses and loaded in the middle of the night after tying up two guards and beating and abducting two others, who were only released on Sunday. On the radio, the new authorities called on the population to report the looting. 'To whom?' asked a dejected operator of the plant." "But when armed bandits attack and people call the M23 soldiers, they come and ruthlessly shoot everyone they meet in the area, even if it is only eight in the evening. They shoot to kill, they say they have no bullets to waste. On March 4, the Red Cross buried some of the victims of the February 27 attacks in the Bagira cemetery (see Fides, 27/2/2025), other bodies were recovered by the families. The new authorities gave an envelope of money to the families of those killed, but they say they have little money because the war is expensive". "There are hardly any cars on the road, apart from taxis and old cars. The better ones have either already been taken over by the M23 or are kept hidden. If you are driving a Land Cruiser, they can easily stop you and ask for the keys. Cars are sent to Rwanda, just like looted minerals. So if there was any need for proof in whose name this war is being fought..." The insecurity has practically brought social life in Bukavu to a standstill. The sources report that "classes in schools have not resumed because parents are afraid to let their children leave the house; moreover, they would not know how to pay the quarterly fees in the face of increasing misery. And: who will pay the teachers' salaries? The journalists have been told what to do: sing the glory of the occupiers, not to spread information from Kinshasa, but only their information, no longer speak of 'occupied zones' but of 'liberated zones', no 'press Union', they themselves will give the journalists an ID, each media outlet will have to declare its location". "And on the streets, a cloak of sadness lies over everyone, which is very unusual for the Congolese people," conclude our sources.