Sudan: Canada Slaps Tighter Sanctions On El Burhan, Hemedti for 'Unwillingness to Negotiate End to Sudan War'

Ottawa — Canada has announced new sanctions on seven individuals and three entities associated with the ongoing conflict in Sudan. In a statement today, Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mélanie Joly, announced that the new sanctions, under the Special Economic Measures Act, comes after nearly two years of fighting, in which "the situation is deteriorating, with growing violence and atrocities against civilians, propelled by the supply of arms and military equipment to the warring parties and an unwillingness on the part of the leaders to negotiate an end to the war."

Joly's announcement says that "this situation merits further restrictive measures against Abdel Fattah Abdelrahman El Burhan, Commander-in-Chief of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), and Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, Commander of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), for their refusal to negotiate in good faith and adhere to a permanent ceasefire. As leaders, El Burhan and Dagalo should be held accountable for their roles in overseeing gross and systematic human rights abuses, some of which may amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity."

These measures also target individuals who have overseen attacks against civilians, who have threatened and destabilized the democratic transition of Sudan, as well as entities involved in the procurement and financing networks for the SAF and the RSF.

The announcement underscores Canada's continued support for the people of Sudan, who are facing the devastating consequences of armed conflict since the outbreak of fighting between the SAF and RSF in April 2023.

To date, the SAF and RSF have shown little willingness to engage in international mediation efforts. Despite repeated calls to cease the violence, both parties have continued to commit abhorrent human rights abuses and international humanitarian law violations, and to inflict terror against the Sudanese people with complete disregard for their suffering.

The list of sanctioned individuals and entities affiliated with the SAF is as follows:· Abdelfattah Abdelrahman El Burhan, Commander-in-Chief and leader of the SAF

· El Tahir Mohamed El Awad El Amin, Commander and leader of the Sudanese Air Force

· Salah Abdallah Mohamed Salah Gosh, former director of Sudan's National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS)

· Mohamed Atta Elmoula Abbas, former director of the NISS

· Sudan Master Technology, a Sudanese company manufacturing weapons and vehicles for the SAF as part of the SAF's financing and procurement network

The list of sanctioned individuals and entities affiliated with the RSF is as follows:

· Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo Mousa, leader of the RSF

· Amir Masar Abdurahman Aseel, a leader in Darfur affiliated with the RSF

· Al-Tijani Al-Tahir Karshoum, a leader in Darfur affiliated with the RSF

· Tradive General Trading L.L.C., a front company for the RSF

· Al Khaleej Bank, a financial institution with ties to the RSF

"Canada firmly believes that the meaningful inclusion of civilian and civil society voices in mediation efforts is key to ensuring lasting peace. This is why Canada continues to support the participation of Sudanese civil society organizations and women-led rights organizations to engage in mediation efforts to help mitigate the impacts of the conflict at a local level," the statement says.

"Canada remains resolute in its commitment to helping address humanitarian needs on the ground. We will continue our work with regional partners, governments, and the international community to coordinate the response to support the people of Sudan and those in neighbouring countries impacted by the crisis," it concludes.

Implications [Source: Government of Canada]

Under the United Nations Sudan Regulations, subject to certain exceptions, the measures imposed against Sudan include:

· a prohibition on the export of arms and related material to Sudan or to any person in Sudan;

· a prohibition on the provision, to Sudan or to any person in Sudan, of technical assistance or financial assistance related to arms and related material;

· an assets freeze against those persons designated by the UN Committee established by Resolution 1591 (2005) to oversee the sanctions against Sudan (the 1591 Committee); and

· a travel ban against persons designated by the 1591 Committee.

Causing, facilitating, and assisting prohibited activities is prohibited.

Canada's Special Economic Measures (Sudan) Regulations impose a dealings ban on designated persons identified in the Schedule to the regulations. They prohibit persons in Canada and Canadians abroad from:

· dealing in any property, wherever situated, that is owned, held, or controlled, directly or indirectly by a designated person;

· entering into or facilitating any transaction related to such a dealing;

· providing any financial or related service in respect of such a dealing;

· making goods, wherever situated, available to a designated person or to a person acting on behalf of a listed person;

· transferring or providing any property other than goods to a listed person

· providing any financial or related service to or for the benefit of a designated person.

Causing, facilitating, and assisting prohibited activities is likewise prohibited.

Radio Dabanga has approached the SAF and RSF for comment.

Canada and the Sudan war

On February 6, 2025, Canada imposed sanctions against two individuals associated with the SAF and RSF who are linked to the continued violence against civilians in Sudan.

In 2024, Canada allocated over $104 million in humanitarian assistance funding to address urgent needs in Sudan and neighbouring countries. Canada also announced $31.5 million in development assistance to support sexual and reproductive health and rights and education in emergencies programs in Sudan and neighbouring countries in addition to ongoing bilateral development projects.

In November 2024, Canada announced $2 million to support a civilian-led platform to engage in Sudan's political process to end the war. Canada also announced $1.5 million in funding to reduce conflict-related violence against civilians by strengthening community capacity in crisis response, conflict mitigation and psychosocial support, particularly for women and girls in Darfur.

In April 2024, Ottawa announced sanctions against two individuals and four entities affiliated with the army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) for "undermining peace, security, and stability in Sudan".

The individuals were RSF Deputy Commander Abdelrahim Dagalo, and head of the Islamic Movement in Sudan Ali Karti. The four entities subject to sanctions are Al Junaid Company and GSK Company, affiliated with the RSF, and Defence Industries System and Zadna International Investment Company Limited, affiliated with the army.

GSK, a Sudanese technology company, is an RSF front organisation controlled by Dagalo, the brother of RSF commander Lt Gen Mohamed Hamdan 'Hemeti'. Al Junaid Company is involved in procuring military equipment for the RSF, one of six companies sanctioned by the European Union on January 19.

Zadna International Co for Development Ltd, a significant component of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF)'s commercial empire, is allegedly involved in military money-laundering. The company was also sanctioned by the UK in July.

Defense Industries System is reportedly Sudan's largest defence enterprise, generating an estimated $2 billion in revenue via hundreds of subsidiaries across various sectors of Sudan's economy.