Ethiopia: Tigray Interim Administration President Reiterates Commitment to Consolidate Peace, Dev't

Addis Ababa, — President of Tigray Interim Regional Administration Getachew Reda said his administration remains committed to addressing concerns related to peace, development, and governance.

The concerns, including key issues such as job creation, good governance, and economic growth were raised at the meeting held with young people from seven sub-cities in Mekelle on Thursday.

At the discussion held at the Martyrs' Hall, the youth also voiced their concerns about consolidating peace stability and fosAtering development in the region.

Responding to the questions posed by the youth, the interim administration president assured the youth that his administration is determined to sustain peace, revive stalled development projects, and ensure benefits of the people.

He added that the ongoing efforts to curb illegal activities in the mining sector will be reinforced.

Furthermore, he urged the youth people to actively support the administration's peace and development initiatives.

According to Getachew, engagement of the youth is crucial for the region's progress and economic well-being.

At the conclusion of the discussion, he underscored the administration's commitment to collaboration with the youth, encouraging their involvement in various development activities to drive sustainable growth in the region.